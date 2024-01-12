'It could be the cheapest way through this tricky running' - Keith Melrose assesses the Classic Chase

The most relevant formlines to this year's Wigley Group Classic Chase are the Premier handicaps at Cheltenham's November and December meetings. It makes sense when you consider the gaps between the three races, four weeks in each case.

Both tracks are exceptional arenas for major steeplechases. The difference is that in Cheltenham's case, the defining features are chiefly natural whereas at Warwick they are man-made.

Warwick is much flatter than Cheltenham, at least for the final three-quarters of a mile in which most races are decided. That is the first difference to focus on when it comes to looking at those runners who come here via Cheltenham.