Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previewstomorrow
15:00 Warwick
premium

'It could be the cheapest way through this tricky running' - Keith Melrose assesses the Classic Chase

Who is best equipped to land a tricky running of the Classic Chase?
Who is best equipped to land this year's Classic Chase?
15:00 WarwickWigley Group Classic Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (GBB Race)
Chase Turf, Grade 3 Handicap
Going:Soft
Runners:14
Class:1
Distance:3m 5f
ITV4

The most relevant formlines to this year's Wigley Group Classic Chase are the Premier handicaps at Cheltenham's November and December meetings. It makes sense when you consider the gaps between the three races, four weeks in each case.

Both tracks are exceptional arenas for major steeplechases. The difference is that in Cheltenham's case, the defining features are chiefly natural whereas at Warwick they are man-made.

Warwick is much flatter than Cheltenham, at least for the final three-quarters of a mile in which most races are decided. That is the first difference to focus on when it comes to looking at those runners who come here via Cheltenham.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Keith MelroseBetting editor

Published on 12 January 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:01, 12 January 2024

icon
15:00 WarwickWigley Group Classic Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (GBB Race)
Chase Turf, Grade 3 Handicap
Going:Soft
Runners:14
Class:1
Distance:3m 5f
ITV4
more inPreviews
more inPreviews