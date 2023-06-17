Israr backed into Grand Cup favouritism as Gosdens seek pre-Royal Ascot success

Owners Shadwell and joint-trainers John and Thady Gosden are among the leading players at Royal Ascot next week and punters expect them to team up for Listed success at York on Saturday.

Israr represents the top connections in the Grand Cup (3.05 ) and is now clear favourite from Quickthorn after being cut to 11-8 (from 7-4).

Just denied by Haskoy in a Group 3 at Newbury last month, Israr steps up to 1m6f for the first time but shapes as though the distance will be well within his range.

Quickthorn, a 14-length winner of the Lonsdale Cup at the course last year, drops down in class having finished fourth of six in last month's Yorkshire Cup. He has been pushed out to 15-8 (from 13-8).

With Israr's strength at the head of the market, the rest of the field is on the drift including last year's winner Roberto Escobarr, who is 5-1 (from 4). Ching Shih is a non-runner in the Grand Cup, with Brooklyn Nine Nine out of the £100,000 Macmillan Sprint Handicap (3.40).

Elsewhere, Eilean Dubh is a notable mover in the mile handicap (2.15 ) at Sandown with his odds cut to 12-1 (from 18), while in the feature 7½f handicap (3.20 ) at Chester, bottom weight Sophia's Starlight is into 5-1 (from 17-2).

There are two non-runners in that Chester race with Man Of Eden and Venetian taken out.

York

2.00 Yorkshire Lady 6-1 (from 11)

3.05 Israr 6-4 (from 7-4); Quickthorn 15-8 (from 13-8); Roberto Escobarr 5-1 (from 4)

4.15 Land Lover 5-1 (from 8)

4.50 Mostawaa 5-1 (from 6)

Sandown

2.15 Eilean Dubh 12-1 (from 18)

Chester

3.20 Sophia's Starlight 5-1 (from 17-2)

3.55 Percy Jones 7-1 (from 10)

'Fast summer ground' at York

The ground at York remains good to firm, good in places and is expected to ride similar to Friday.

Clerk of the course William Derby said: "We raced yesterday on good to firm, good in places and put 4mm of irrigation last night.

"It was a fiercely sunny day yesterday on the Knavesmire and we've replaced that moisture, and we've got similar conditions to this time yesterday.

"We had really good reports from connections on the conditions and it's nice, fast summer ground."

The going at Sandown, where two races will be shown on ITV4, has been changed to good to firm, firm in places (good, good to firm in places) on the round course. The ground remains good to firm, firm in places on the sprint course, which will be in use for the Listed Scurry Stakes (2.50 ).

Key non-runners

York

3.05 6 Ching Shih

3.40 19 Brooklyn Nine Nine

Sandown

1.40 4 John Chard Vc

4.35 8 Hakuna Babe

Chester

2.10 4 Mokaatil, 7 California Gem

2.45 3 Tuxedo Junction

3.20 8 Man Of Eden, 9 Venetian

5.00 4 Haarar

