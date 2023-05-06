Is Tahiyra really a monster? Essential 1,000 Guineas insight
What’s that coming over the hill is it a monster, is it a monster? That is a legitimate question to ask with regards to hot favourite Tahiyra because she looks something out of the ordinary.
She has won her two starts by a combined distance of seven and three-quarter lengths and they were strung out all over the Curragh behind her in the Group 1 Moyglare in September.
In his own words, trainer Dermot Weld was worried that top-level test might come “a little soon in her career” but she breezed through the race and easily picked up Meditate late on. The ease of her win would lead many to question the standard of those who she beat. However, time has since shown it to be a strong field that she took apart.
