Is Aidan O'Brien starting to figure out the Commonwealth Cup? Keith Melrose looks at the figures

The Commonwealth Cup was supposed to stop connections from feeling they had to try their speedy three-year-olds in Classics. Yet half of the winners of this race had already run over a mile, most of them in the 2,000 Guineas or an equivalent abroad.

You could view that as the persistent lure of the Classics; or you could look at it from the other side. Horses good enough to win the Commonwealth Cup are often campaigned as though they are the best of their generation. It takes time to realise they are merely the fastest.

Six of the 13 runners in this year's Commonwealth Cup ran in a Classic. Three went in the 2,000 Guineas, two in the 1,000 Guineas and one in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches. The six include the top four in the betting, but that is no surprise when you consider their reputations. Had you backed Little Big Bear, Sakheer and Noble Style in the 2,000 Guineas you would have been on an effective 9-4 shot.