In-form amateur Ben Sutton out to score again on Oak Creek's handicap debut - expert analysis and quotes

It has been quite a campaign for amateur rider Ben Sutton. He has ridden 13 winners over the last five seasons and seven of those have come in the current one. He partnered Oak Creek to land a maiden hurdle at Wincanton 19 days ago and is back in the plate for the seven-year-old's handicap bow.

Oak Creek starts off a mark of 119 after the handicapper raised him 3lb for his Wincanton win and, while that form is largely untested, the winning time wasn’t quick.

A Topspeed figure of just 36 suggests the Wincanton race was not run at an end-to-end gallop, but maybe Oak Creek should be upgraded as a result as he came from the rear to win going away. The greater emphasis on stamina might just suit him and there could be more to come.

Chris Down is another having a superb season. The trainer has just an eight per cent strike-rate in the last five seasons, but that has improved to 18 per cent for this one and he saddled the one-two in this race in 2022, when Raddon Top saw off stablemate Johnny B.

Raddon Top is back again two years on, at the age of 11, in a bid to repeat that success and races off a 9lb higher mark, but four wins, two seconds and a third from ten starts at the track illustrate his liking for the venue and he is 3lb lower than for his last success here over fences.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Ground latest

The going is good to soft with the outlook remaining mostly dry with an odd shower possible.

What they say

Ben Pauling, trainer of Hercules Morse and Del La Mar Rocket

It will be nice to get Hercules Morse back with an eye to the second half of the season. The ground and trip will be fine, but I expect he'll come on for the run. Del La Mar Rocket has been a bit frustrating, so we're reverting to hurdles and taking the headgear off bar the cheekpieces. Hopefully it will spark a revival.

Tom George, trainer of Oak Creek

He won well last time at Wincanton when the step up to this kind of trip helped him. He’s taking on experienced handicappers this time, but hopefully should run another good race.

Chris Gordon, trainer of Commanche Red

He’s back under rules after a spell pointing, but he probably needs to come down in the handicap to be competitive.

Grace Harris, trainer of Halifax

He’s a lovely horse and we're going back up in trip after his comeback run at Ascot which may have been a bit sharp for him. He’s down in class and should have a decent shout in an open race

Sue Gardner, trainer of Daring Plan

He ran well to be second there in a bog last time when most of the others didn’t handle the ground, but it would surprise me if he was good enough off this mark

Chris Down, trainer of Raddon Top

He loves the track and will appreciate the ground drying out a bit. He has an each-way chance in a competitive race.

Robert Walford, trainer of Chloe’s Court

She likes Exeter and is versatile as regards ground, but whether she’s up to winning off her current mark we’ll see.

Reporting by David Milnes

