Improving youngster well supported to deny staying stalwarts more Grade 1 glory as Long Walk market leaders drift

West Balboa and Crambo have been billed as the young upstarts to challenge the old stalwarts in Saturday's Howden Long Walk Hurdle (2.25 ) at Ascot, but punters are expecting Blueking D'Oroux to have a say too.

The youngest runner in the line-up at the age of four, Blueking D'Oroux has been cut to 13-2 (from 15-2) by Coral for the Grade 1 contest, having been as big as 12-1 in places on Friday.

Blueking D'Oroux, who has won three of his last four starts, is stepped up to the 3m½f trip for the first time by trainer Paul Nicholls following last month's victory in the Coral Hurdle over 2m3½f at the track.

Also, 11-year-old Paisley Park has come in for support as he bids for a fourth Long Walk victory, while West Balboa and Crambo have been easy to back at the top of the market.

Paisley Park is 13-2 (from 7) with Sky Bet, while West Balboa is out to 7-2 generally (from 3-1) and Crambo is 4-1 (from 10-3).

Harper's Brook has been supported in the Howden Handicap Chase (1.50 ) at Ascot, with his odds into 4-1 (from 5).

At Haydock, last season's Topham Chase winner Bill Baxter has been cut to 5-1 (from 6) for the feature Betfred Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase (1.30 ), while Bubble Dubi is into 13-2 (from 8) for the 1m7½f handicap hurdle at 2.05 .

Market movers

Ascot

1.50 Harper's Brook 4-1 (from 5)

2.25 Blueking D'Oroux 13-2 (from 15-2); Paisley Park 13-2 (from 7); West Balboa 7-2 (from 3-1); Crambo 4-1 (from 10-3)

Haydock

1.30 Bill Baxter 5-1 (from 6)

2.05 Bubble Dubi 13-2 (from 8)

Windy day forecast

The ground at Ascot remained good to soft, good in places on Saturday morning following a dry night.

A windy day with possible showers has been forecast and the running rail has been moved to provide fresh ground for all of the six races.

At Haydock, conditions are heavy, soft in places on hurdle course and the weather is windy with drizzle.

Key non-runners

Ascot

3.35 9 Salsada (self-certificate)

Haydock

2.05 3 Word Has It (going)

Read Saturday's previews:

Can old rivals Paisley Park or Champ prevail or will staying baton go to a younger rival in Long Walk Hurdle?

'I'd have been surprised if Nico hadn't stuck with him' - can anyone stop Iberico Lord in £150,000 handicap hurdle?

Blackjack Magic 'has a strong chance' - analysis and quotes for an ultra-competitive handicap chase

'We need to see a bit of form on the track' - can Grade 1 winner Shan Blue reignite his career for Dan Skelton?

'The Tommy Whittle has been the ultimate plan for a long time now' - which trainer has been eyeing up Haydock's feature?

It's hard to ignore the Blueking D'Oroux form of Bois Guillbert - analysis and quotes for Haydock handicap hurdle

