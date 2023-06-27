Impressive Gowran scorer Maxux set to test credentials in Listed Oaks Trial at Naas

Joseph O'Brien saddles three strong contenders in the Al Shira'aa Racing Naas Oaks Trial, with Maxux seeking to take the step up in class in her stride after an authoritative victory in a Gowran maiden this month.

The Frankel filly, who is owned by Real Madrid footballer Alvaro Odriozola, came with a strong run in the Gowran straight before powering away from her stablemate Sandy Creek by four and three-quarter lengths under Mikey Sheehy, who takes the ride again.

O'Brien also runs Shamwari, who seeks to break her maiden at the third attempt. The three-year-old ran a race full of promise when second in the Listed King George V Cup at Leopardstown on just her second start, finishing runner-up to Tower Of London, who has subsequently bolted up in the Ulster Derby off a mark of 99. She drops back two furlongs in trip here and looks to have sound claims based on that Leopardstown effort.

Perfect Portrait also makes the trip from O'Brien's Owning Hill base. She won her maiden nicely at Gowran last month and ran well in a Curragh Group 3 last season.

Jessica Harrington, who won the race in 2019 with Threthias, saddles Snowcapped and Small Oasis. The former has been progressive in handicaps and steps up in trip after a good third over a mile in a premier handicap at the Curragh. Small Oasis also steps up in distance after not being beaten far in a Listed race in France two weeks ago.

Harrington said: "Snowcapped is an improving filly; on ratings she has a bit to find, but she is a big improver. I think the step up in trip will suit Small Oasis, she was outpaced when she ran in France. She ran well that day and we have a pair of blinkers on her now to try to keep her more concentrated."

Henry de Bromhead and Billy Lee combine with Empress Of Beauty, who showed a commendable attitude to win on her debut at Gowran, while Dermot Weld is represented by Mashia, whose form was boosted when Moon De Vega won a Listed race at Leopardstown.

Aidan O'Brien, who is seeking his third consecutive win, relies on Library, Lambada and Dame Kiri. Library, the mount of Wayne Lordan, may be the pick. She ran well when fourth in the 1m4f Munster Oaks last time at Cork.

