Imperial Cup: 'He is totally unexposed' - trainers on their valuable handicap runners

Gary Moore has few peers when it comes to preparing a lightly raced horse for a major handicap, and his seven-year-old hurdler Givega looks the ideal Imperial Cup type.

The son of Authorized graduates to handicaps on a mark of 133 following novice hurdle victories at Lingfield, Fontwell and Sandown.

He was also sent off favourite for the Grade 2 Leamington Novices’ Hurdle at Warwick in January, but compromised his chance by taking a keen hold and was pulled up.

The punters expect a better performance from Givega on just his fifth start over hurdles – he is generally a 7-1 shot – and Moore believes he has “every chance”.

The Horsham trainer said: “I’m very happy with him and he’ll get the ground that he likes at Sandown. He is totally unexposed going into a race like this. Is he well handicapped? Ideally I would have liked to have seen him under 11st [he carries 11st 4lb], but you can’t have everything.”

What they say

Harry Fry, trainer of Metier and Lightly Squeeze

We know Metier goes in the conditions, and we know he can be competitive off a mark of 143. We’re really happy with him. It looks a deep race – as you’d expect for an Imperial Cup – but our trump card is we know he’ll relish the ground. If he can put it all together I think he has a big chance. Lightly Squeeze should also relish conditions. We’ll take our chance with Ben Bromley’s useful 5lb claim, and if he finished in the first five we’d be delighted.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Playful Saint and Knickerbocker Glory

Playful Saint is the shorter price and rightly so, he'll love the ground, he's effective on the track and he's a fresh horse. But Knickerbocker Glory is also very fresh and loves the ground. He has 5lb claimed off him and is not without a chance.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Iceo

He ran very well at Sandown at the beginning of January on the back of an absence. He's much improved since then and we’ve targeted this race. He has a nice chance.

Fergal O'Brien, trainer of Punctuation

We've always thought he wanted soft ground so we think he'll handle it. He's had another wind operation, we've tightened up his palate a little bit, and we hope that will help.

Ben Pauling, trainer of Fine Casting

He loves heavy ground and Sandown heavy over two miles will be right up his street. He wasn't quite right after his last run and we go there hopeful of a big performance.

Philip Hobbs, trainer of Monviel

He’s got form on softer ground so hopefully the conditions at Sandown won’t be a negative. He seems in very good form so if he runs like he did at Newbury last time he must have a good each-way chance.

Jamie Snowden, trainer of Hardy Du Seuil

He’s a course-and-distance winner and we’ve been waiting for soft ground for him. He was a very good novice chaser last year, but had a tendency to make the odd mistake. His Sandown win was the first time he had got soft ground since we sent him back over hurdles.

Peter Fahey, trainer of Zoffany Bay

He ran a cracker at Ascot last time. It's always been the plan to head to the Imperial Cup. I don't think the drop in trip will be an issue as you need plenty of stamina to win at Sandown anyway. He did a little piece of work at Navan last Sunday and seems in great form.

Charlie Longsdon, trainer of Western Zephyr

If he can curb his enthusiasm a little bit in the first-time hood he’d have a little chance. He should be okay on the ground.

