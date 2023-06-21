'I'm very hot on him' - expert analysis and trainer insight for 30-runner Britannia

Last year's Britannia principals are a neat example of where graduates from the race tend to go. Finish high up in this race and you will either become a mainstay in top handicaps or get sold for big money to Hong Kong. Last year's winner and fourth took the latter route. Saga and Jimi Hendrix, second and third, have already run this week with the latter winning the Hunt Cup.

There are a couple of reasons why this year's could prove an atypical renewal. First is by the absence of a specific horse. Covey, winner of Haydock's Silver Bowl, is only the second winner of that race since 2010 not to run in the Britannia on their next start.

He was so impressive at Haydock that he has earned a fast-track to Group company and he looks set to run in the Jersey. In his absence are the placed horses from the Silver Bowl, Royal Cape and Metal Merchant. The runner-up in particular remains most unexposed, and his trainer Hughie Morrison is the only one in recent times to complete the Silver Bowl-Britannia double.

It is typical for Irish stables to bring one over for the Britannia. Joseph O'Brien had the runner-up in 2021 and his father Aidan has tended to saddle a runner as often as not in recent years. Both are represented this time, as are Jessica Harrington, Andrew Oliver and Sheila Lavery.

The novelty is the French-trained runner Bless, who has some attractive form from the spring. He was beaten a nose by subsequent Poule d'Essai des Poulains winner Marhaba Ya Sanafi on the Polytrack at Chantilly. He then finished close up behind Valimi (Poulains fifth) and Angers (German 2,000 Guineas winner) at Longchamp.

Bless has been given his French mark of 93 and that may underestimate him. Admittedly, among this Britannia field he will hardly be alone in having pounds in hand.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Roger Varian, trainer of New Endeavour

He's a smart horse and won nicely a couple of weeks ago at Kempton. He ran very well at York before that so he's capable of running a good race. He's stepping up to a mile for the first time but I think if he gets the trip he could be there or thereabouts.

Harry Eustace, trainer of Docklands

He seems in good form and couldn’t have been any more impressive last time. He certainly went up a lot in the weights but the way he did it you’d hope there’s room for a bit more.

Docklands: won over course and distance last month Credit: Alex Davidson

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Theoryofeverything

He ran a great race to be third in the Greenham and found the testing ground against him at Chester last time.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Carracci

He won his maiden at Dundalk last year and didn't get the clearest of runs last time in a handicap at the Curragh on Guineas weekend. We hope the step back up to a mile will suit him.

Andy Oliver, trainer of Betterdaysrcoming

The form of the race he won at the Curragh on Guineas weekend has worked out great and he seems to have come out of it in good form so we're looking forward to it.

Dominic Ffrench Davis, trainer of Surely Not

I think he’s reasonably well handicapped and open to a bit more improvement, which you need to win a Britannia. My only concern is the high draw which normally I would be very happy with but didn’t look the place to be on Tuesday. But with the ground drying up it may all change again. He’s in very good order and Hollie [Doyle] gets on very well with her.

James Ferguson, trainer of Good Karma

I’m very hot on him, he’s got a proper chance. It's a bit of a lottery but I think we’re drawn on the right side of the track. Hopefully we’re off a light enough weight and he can go and win his race.

Jack Channon: "The ground will be perfect" for Metal Merchant Credit: Edward Whitaker

Jack Channon, trainer of Metal Merchant

He's run two belters already this season. I think he was definitely the second best in the Silver Bowl and he's in great form. He's drawn stands' side and you never really know if that's good or bad but the ground will be perfect.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Just An Hour

He won his maiden well at Killarney. We think a stiff mile will suit him well.

Hughie Morrison, trainer of Royal Cape

I thought he ran an excellent trial the other day. He didn’t get the run of the race and sort of won the handicap as there was a Group horse [Covey] in front of him.

Sheila Lavery, trainer of Fort Vega

The Britannia is always a cavalry charge so you're always going to need a lot of luck in running. He's in great form and won well at Naas so we thought he was entitled to take his chance.

Reporting by Charlie Huggins

