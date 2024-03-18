'I'm sure Sam will ride him positively' - analysis and key quotes for the veterans' middle-distance series qualifier

The inaugural series of middle-distance chases for veterans hasn't had much luck, with bad weather causing two abandonments from five qualifiers, but the last leg before the final has attracted a classy topweight in Good Boy Bobby among a seven strong line-up.

Rated at a peak of 150 after landing the 2021 Rowland Meyrick, the 11-year-old had dropped 18lb in the handicap before landing two veterans' events over three miles last year.

He left a disappointing run in the Veterans' Final behind at this course last time and is 1lb lower than when winning on his last chase start at this sort of distance.

But he doesn't look to be crying out for a drop in trip and may find a couple too quick for him, including Raffle Ticket , who gets the services of Harry Cobden.

Raffle Ticket had a subsequent scorer back in fourth when a narrow second over 2m2f at Taunton before beating Cruz Control, who franked the form when bolting up on Saturday. He is lightly raced for his age and could have more to offer.

That also goes for Come On Teddy , who tackles fences for the first time since being pulled up in the 2022 Kim Muir. He's been disappointing over hurdles since returning from 611 days off the track but finds himself 13lb lower than for his chasing debut win and could have a major say if the drop in distance and switch to fences revitalises him.

Iconic Muddle is due a change in fortune after a string of seconds, but his jumping tends to let him down, while Stormy Flight , Numitor and Midnight Midge are all on workable marks if putting their best foot forward.

Analysis by Harry Wilson

Ground and weather

With some light rain forecast, the ground at Exeter is expected to remain soft, heavy in places. Clerk of the course Jason Loosemore said on Monday: "We've had a beautiful drying day today, but we're forecast a millimetre or two of rain overnight and then some light rain and showers from about 3pm. If we get the rain it will make it a little easier for them to travel, if not it will be a little holding."

What they say

Willy Twiston-Davies, assistant trainer of Good Boy Bobby

He's been very consistent all season and everything seems to be in his favour for another big run. He's won a couple of veterans' chases this season and the trip won't be a problem as it's going be a test. I'm sure Sam [Twiston-Davies] will ride him very positively and we're looking forward to running him.

Mel Rowley, trainer of Raffle Ticket

He's very lightly raced as he's been quite fragile physically. We couldn't quite believe he was eligible for veterans' races already as time just goes. He's had a clear run this season. He's a big horse with a big frame and he's taken until now to mature and stand the rigours of training and racing. He's in really good nick and we're very happy with him.

Heather Main, trainer of Numitor

He's ready to run and it's time to get him started. He's had a few little things – nothing major – and it's been such a struggle with the ground. It's going to be testing, but he just needs a run. He may handle it and he has won on soft before, although he'd be better if he could get his feet out of the ground.

Gary Moore, trainer of Iconic Muddle

It’s a mountain at Exeter, so I thought the drop back in trip combined with the stiffness of the track would be fine. He’s maintained his form, the good old boy.

Johnson White, joint-trainer of Midnight Midge

He's in good form after a bit of a break. The ground might be a bit slow for him, but you've got to start somewhere. The trip on that ground will hopefully suit.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

