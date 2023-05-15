'I'm sure he'd stay two miles all morning' - can this handicap produce another future staying star?

Several future high-class stayers have emerged from this 0-85 1m6f handicap in recent years and it is invariably a race to note with pointers to the future.

Of the past eight winners, five subsequently posted a Racing Post Rating of at least 104. Headlining that group is 2016 scorer Harbour Law, who progressed through the handicap ranks to record a brilliant victory in the St Leger. Even Zinc White, who landed this in 2021, lowered the colours of well-backed favourite Novel Legend in Friday’s Chester Plate.

The three-year-old staying handicap scene starts to ramp up in May and only one of these brings any experience to the table in such races. That is early favourite Cinnodin, who should be seeking a four-timer and a hat-trick in staying events.

Being forced to switch to the outside of the field after being denied a clear run cost Cinnodin at Wetherby last time. He is the form pick, although trainer Richard Hughes is 0-22 over the past fortnight and there are plenty lurking in the pack who are open to improvement as stayers.

Recent Windsor winner Enochdhu’s pedigree hardly screams staying trips, but he continues to improve the further he goes, while Sea The Moon colt Roost will be interesting if taking to ground this quick.

Handicap debutant Star Mood, who is by Sea The Stars and out of a Mastercraftsman mare, gives the impression staying trips could benefit him as he races away from the all-weather for the first time. He is the probable pace angle in the field from stall one, having made most of the running when third in a steadily run maiden at Lingfield last time.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Jonathan Portman, trainer of Enochdhu

He seems to have come out of his last race well. This is just a bit of an experiment stepping him up in trip so we can see if he gets the distance or not. Only one of the other runners [Cinnodin] has run over this trip before and a few trainers are also trying this trip with their horses for the first time, but I'm looking forward to running him.

Hector Crouch, rider of Roost

I don't know too much about him as I haven't ridden him on the track yet, but he looks to be in good form. He's stepping up in trip, but hopefully that will suit.

Richard Hughes, trainer of Cinnodin

He seems to be in good form and he's very fresh, but he keeps on improving. They hacked around last time, which didn't suit him, and he lost nothing in defeat. This will be a good test for a three-year-old, but I'm sure he'd stay two miles all morning, so this should be fine. He'll run a big race.

John Ryan, trainer of Steven Seagull

I know he's running in this out of the handicap but there are limited options at this time of year for three-year-olds to run over this trip. He didn't handle Brighton last time, but this should suit him better. It's a race we have to have a crack at and he's been fine in the cheekpieces at home. I think he can run a respectable race.

Reporting by Matt Rennie

Read this next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.