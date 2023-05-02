'I'm looking forward to seeing him back' - Marquand primed as Champion Stakes third My Prospero returns

Tom Marquand is confident can pick up from where he left off last season as the Group 2 winner makes his seasonal return in the Listed Paradise Stakes () at Ascot.

Trained by William Haggas, the four-year-old ended his campaign when third to Bay Bridge in the Qipco Champion Stakes at this track in October.

However, he won three of his five starts in 2022, including a Group 2 success in the Prix Eugene Adam at Saint-Cloud in July.

Marquand said: “I’m really looking forward to seeing him back. He had some really big efforts last season and it’s great to see him return.

“That back-end form is as good as it gets and he’s a horse we thought would continue to improve and hopefully he shows that tomorrow.”

The son of Iffraaj is one of six in the mile contest but brings course form, having also ran well when a neck third to Coroebus in the St James's Palace Stakes at the royal meeting last June.

Marquand added: “We know he gets the distance and he’s fine around Ascot because there’s plenty of time and it’s a nice, stiff track for him.”

The Haggas yard is in solid form, having registered five wins in the past fortnight, and Marquand is relishing the opportunity to ride My Prospero as the Flat season kicks into full-gear.

My Prospero: has won three of his six career starts under Tom Marquand Credit: Edward Whitaker

He said: “It’s the prime time to get going. We’ve spent a lot of time over the last few months thinking about it all and there’s a lot of buzz around. It’s for horses like him why we get like that.

“The [Haggas] horses are flying as ever and this is one who I've been looking forward to seeing back out because of the way he ended last year.”

Richard Hannon has won this contest twice in the past seven years and will be doubly represented with and , both of who have been successful at Group 2 level twice.

Lusail will be ridden by James Doyle and speaking in his stable tour, Hannon said: “I'm very happy with his work but he can't go on soft ground, so we'll wait and head for the Paradise Stakes at Ascot and then the Lockinge.

“He'll carry a Group 2 penalty this year, so we have to be aiming high, and if we have to go abroad, then so be it. The mission is to win a Group 1 and make him a stallion.”

Meanwhile, the Archie Watson-trained has won twice over this course and distance and holds obvious claims.

The seven-year-old was a disappointing fourth of six in the Listed Doncaster Mile last month, but the Lambourn trainer admitted the testing conditions played a factor in that effort.

He said: “He hated the heavy ground at Doncaster last time. He has very good course form at Ascot and the ground will be much more to his liking. It is a very strong race but hopefully he can get back on track.”

The lightly raced and Amo Racing-owned complete the field of six.

