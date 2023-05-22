'I'm expecting him to run a big race' - trainer quotes and analysis for a competitive sprint handicap

Three of the sprinters contesting this Class 3 have competed off marks in the 100s in recent times and each would have something to recommend them in a wide-open race.

Significantly lost his way for Karl Burke last season, dropping 16lb in the ratings to a career-low mark of 88 over the past 13 months.

If a stable switch to the in-form Julie Camacho works the oracle he is dangerously treated for a team on a high after the performance of potentially top-class three-year-old Shaquille in the Carnarvon Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

However, perhaps Royal Ascot is the end of goal for this 2021 Palace of Holyroodhouse winner, whose fitness is taken on trust.

Soldier’s Minute and Venturous are rated 12lb and 8lb higher on the all-weather and it is the former who should arguably garner the greater respect with punters.

This eight-year-old could manage only 13th of 21 in a York handicap last week, but was blocked on multiple occasions and merits a significant upgrade. He returns six days later in a weaker race off the same mark.

A key formline is Woven’s defeat of Fast And Loose at Doncaster on testing going this month. Both sprinters were making their seasonal comebacks, but deep ground is essential for Woven. He appears vulnerable in his bid to uphold the form on this quicker surface. Fast And Loose, who is three years Woven’s junior, reopposes off 6lb better terms.

The final word goes to Abduction, who shaped encouragingly when second in a 5f handicap at Musselburgh in April. That trip is sharp enough for Abduction and 6f is more his bag, although he is unable to utilise top apprentice Billy Loughnane’s 5lb claim this time.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Michael Dods, trainer of Woven

He's in good form but he wouldn't want the ground to dry out any more as he's better with a bit of cut – hopefully it might be good ground. He's got a bit of weight but we want to get another run into him before it dries up any more. It's a tight race.

Steve Brown, assistant to Julie Camacho, trainer of Significantly

He's a good work horse and we're fascinated to see what he does on his first start for us. He's talented but has lost his way a little bit, but we've been pleased with his build-up. He's come down the weights a fair way and we've not seen anything to disappoint us at home.

Jim Goldie, trainer of Abduction

I'm expecting him to run a big race. Provided he gets a pace to run at I think he'll be a big player, but if it becomes tactical he might not be as effective. He's versatile with regards to the trip.

Nicola Barron, joint-trainer of Venturous

Historically, he's been a better horse on the all-weather than turf. He's in the twilight of his career and while he's fit and healthy we'll go and see how he gets on. This will be the lowest grade on turf he's run on for quite some time and the ground has come in his favour.

Adam Ryan, assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Fast And Loose

It was a good comeback run at Leicester and he's bound to come on for it. We think he's got a promising future and hopefully he can take a step forward. He's quite versatile on the ground but the better surface will be more in his favour.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

