'I'll be surprised if anything beats her out of the gates' - can anyone catch in-form front-runner?

Sophia’s Starlight, an all-the-way winner on two of her last three starts, possesses the instant acceleration and early speed to make maximum use of a super draw in stall two.

The daughter of Hunter’s Light, who carries bottom weight, takes a big step up in grade to a Class 2 (from Class 5) but, from a handicapping perspective, has been given every chance off just a 3lb higher mark than when comfortably beating Jazz Samba by three-quarters of a length at Wetherby last time.

At the other end of the weights, Royal Dubai, who will be having his second start since undergoing wind surgery, remains open to plenty of improvement on just his fourth start.

He beat well-fancied runners from the Roger Varian and Sir Michael Stoute stables when successful on his debut for Marco Botti at Chelmsford last month and a mark of 90 looks fair.

Tafreej isn’t particularly well berthed in stall eight, but produced a career-best off his current rating to finish third to Urban Sprawl at Goodwood last time.

Saxon King, another with a moderate draw in stall ten, proved himself to be equally effective on fast terrain when third to Quantum Impact at York following deep-ground successes at Newmarket and Haydock.

He boasts a progressive profile and it’s unlikely a mark of 87 will prove the ceiling of his ability.

With the Charlie Johnston stable in such red-hot form it would be remiss to rule out his two runners, In These Shores and Venetian, but both have poor draws – stalls 11 and 12 respectively – to overcome.

Man Of Eden has shaped particularly well in defeat during his last two runs at Goodwood and gives the distinct impression he is capable of winning off a mark of 82.

He would be of significant interest if taking up this option in preference, or after contesting, a handicap at Goodwood on Friday night, for which he was forecast to start a strong favourite.

What they say

Marco Botti, trainer of Royal Dubai

He won well at Chelmsford and is very unexposed. He did well that night under his penalty. Some rain is forecast for Chester later on Friday and that would be in his favour. The trip may be a little on the sharp side round there – ideally he wants a mile – but he’s definitely a horse who could progress into quite a decent type. He started off very well in Dubai and then banged his head when well beaten in the UAE 2,000 Guineas Trial. I think his mark of 90 seems fair, it’s what I would have expected.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Saxon King

He’s drawn in stall ten which isn’t ideal. The bit of juice in the ground will help him.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Superspecialawesome

He disappointed on his first start on turf, but the ground was too quick and I’m keen to get him back round a bend. He just seemed to get lost on the straight track at Doncaster. I think a turning seven and a half furlongs will suit him very well.

Grant Tuer, trainer of Sophia’s Starlight

She has a great draw in stall two. She's very quick from the gates and that’s a huge advantage to her round Chester in box two. I see no reason why we won’t go forward and I’ll be surprised if anything beats her out of the gates. I suspect we’re still fairly well handicapped and it will be a case of catch me if you can. There’s still some improvement to come from her, I’m sure of that.

