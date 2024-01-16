'If she acts on the course she should be bang there' - analysis and trainer quotes for competitive handicap

Hat-trick-seeking No News is on an upward curve since switching to the all-weather this winter and he now has to prove he stays the trip having finished unplaced in four previous starts over a mile and further. The way he battled on gamely to get up over seven furlongs last time suggests he is worth another try at this sort of distance.

All-weather stalwart Recuerdame has three course-and-distance wins to his name and has already won twice this winter. The hold-up performer needs everything to drop right for him, but the cutaway on Kempton’s outer circuit is a big help to him and the likes of No News, Fitzrovia and Bobby Dassler should ensure there is a decent gallop. It’s worth marking up his latest effort to some degree given his rider dropped his reins in the closing stages.

Dance Angel was picked up for just 1,000gns at the Tattersalls horses-in-training sale in October but she was a bit of an eyecatcher at Wolverhampton on her yard debut after meeting some trouble in running. She may have to be dropped in again with the widest draw (9) to overcome but she’s not one to put a line through now back on a winning handicap mark.

Nobody has ridden more Flat winners for Tim Vaughan than David Probert and the Welshman gets on board Fitzrovia , who bolted up when switched to front-running tactics at Windsor in October. While up 6lb, he’s still well treated on old form.

Course winner Evasive Power ran a nice race on his debut for Alice Haynes on Sunday when beaten just a length at Lingfield. With a better draw in stall one, he is a contender.

Analysis by Phill Anderson

What they say

Gay Kelleway, trainer of Comedian Leader

She ran well to be fourth at Newcastle last time over seven furlongs so it’s just a case of whether this mile might stretch out her stamina. Billy Loughnane is on board and she seems in a good place at the minute.

Damien Wingrove, trainer of Dance Angel

She usually runs on Tapeta so we’ll see how she handles the Polytrack and also going right-handed but if she acts on the course she should be bang there. They went too slow for her last time but if se gets an even pace she should give a good account.

Tim Vaughan, trainer of Fitzrovia

He’s new to us but he won on heavy ground last time so hopefully he should enjoy going back on the all-weather. He has form at the track a while ago and there could still be some play in his mark but we're still learning about him.

Alice Haynes, trainer of Evasive Power

He ran a nice race at Lingfield the other day when he wasn’t beaten far and that will have given him a bit of confidence. The team are in good shape.

Reporting by David Milnes

