'If he comes back to form he'll win' - analysis and key quotes for Wincanton handicap hurdle

While this 0-105 handicap hurdle might be putting in an early bid to be the lowest-grade televised race of the year, it is still on a Saturday card at a good track. That tends to mean something, and so it is with this race.

The 2021 winner was Anightinlambourn, who the following year scored at Cheltenham's November meeting over fences and recorded a Racing Post Rating of 137. Pilsdon Pen, who won this the following year, is now a stone and a half better than the RPR of 94 he achieved on the day.

It is always satisfying to be on to a progressive young hurdler early, no matter what their BHA rating might be. This race is not short of options: seven of the ten declarations have had seven runs or fewer over hurdles.

Further to that, their backgrounds suggest a career in much better company. Topweight Western Soldier was a nose away from winning a Group 3 on the Flat in Germany. Fourofakind is bred to be as good, from a family with St Leger winners and Derby placed runners. Mini Yeats is out of a half-sister to Fighting Fifth winner Arcalis.

That should be enough to prove that this race is worth your time. Naturally, finding promise in what these horses have done so far is harder, given the ratings band they are in.

There was something to like about Mini Yeats's return from more than a year off last time, when he stayed on gradually and was not beaten far by the placed horses behind a runaway winner. That was on testing ground over this course and distance too.

That run came in a maiden hurdle and it meant his mark went up, but he still promises to be better than a double-digit rating in time.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Harry Derham, trainer of Fourofakind

He’s been largely disappointing this season. He sustained an injury on his last run of last season and it’s taking a while to get his confidence back. If he comes back to form he’ll win, but he’s been lapped twice this season and I’m hopeful rather than confident. We’re putting the cheekpieces back on.

Gary Moore, trainer of Angel’s Dream

I hoped he’d be better than he’s shown but he’s been a bit disappointing this season. He did run slightly better last time, though, and I hope he can improve again. It’s not the strongest race in the world but I’m not sure if he’ll like the ground.

Jamie Snowden, trainer of Starevitch

He was a little disappointing last season but runs off a nice enough mark as a result. He has been working better than he did last season and goes there in good order. He’s a lowly rated hurdler but young Will [Featherstone] takes off 10lb and the horse was a good third to Doddiethegreat in a Huntingdon bumper back in March 2021. I hope he can progress.

Tom Gretton, trainer of One Last Glance

His collateral form has worked out very well and he has improved for his first run at Lingfield. He’s a stronger horse this season and, if he jumps and gets into a good rhythm, he should run well.

Nigel Hawke, trainer of Feach Amach

She won at Sedgefield last time and did it very nicely. The ground might be an issue but two miles round Wincanton should be perfect. As a four-year-old she gets a 13lb weight-for-age allowance. It seems a lot but you don’t really know until you’ve run against the older horses.

Reporting by Richard Birch

