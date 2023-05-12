'I'd be surprised if she beat Sacred' - key quotes and analysis for a competitive Chartwell Fillies' Stakes

Perhaps the race most impacted by Lingfield's midweek decision to switch its trials day card from turf to the all-weather was the Chartwell Stakes. A few of the soft-ground-loving ante-post protagonists elected to stay home and the path is clearer for Sacred to rubber-stamp her future Group 1 credentials.

It is debatable whether Sacred would have even turned up in the race's previous guise. She has been withdrawn on account of testing ground on three occasions and, although this represents her all-weather debut, there is lots to like from a low draw in stall one.

Sacred has form figures of 115 following breaks of 104 days or more and the fifth came in the 24-runner 2022 Platinum Jubilee Stakes. That race is infinitely warmer than this and expect this hold-up performer to be finishing fast under Ryan Moore before returning to the top level at Royal Ascot.

Sandrine (stall five) would be a danger to Sacred if training on from three to four. The daughter of Bobby's Kitten achieved the notable scalp of Kinross in the Lennox Stakes at Glorious Goodwood and the winner subsequently starred for Ralph Beckett with Group 1 strikes at Longchamp and Ascot before a Breeders' Cup Mile third to Modern Games. Sandrine is another for whom this surface is a plus as she is one from one on the all-weather and flopped in the Prix de la Foret on heavy going.

Sacred's stablemate Queen Aminatu (stall three), who needs to bounce back from a disappointing soft-ground effort at the Curragh 12 days ago, would be disputing favouritism if you discount that run. Her all-weather exploits include smooth successes at Lingfield, Deauville and Newcastle. Significant improvement is required for any of the remainder to get involved.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

William Haggas, trainer of Sacred and Queen Aminatu

Sacred is well and she's ready to race. She's got a nice draw in stall one and she doesn't really suit soft ground so it's actually suited me that the race has come off the turf. It's a bit of a late decision for Queen Aminatu because her all-weather record is excellent and she ran poorly on soft ground at the Curragh. She's very well and if we can get some more black type in here then that would be great. I'd be surprised if she beat Sacred.

Karl Burke, trainer of Secret Angel

She ran a cracking race in the Nell Gwyn, finishing third, and I'm very happy with her. I would have preferred it to be on a soft ground surface, but she works very well on the Polytrack at home and I see no reason why she wouldn't handle it round Lingfield. She goes there in good shape.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Sandrine

She's doing well and has been going nicely at home. She's a very good filly and I've never ridden her in her races but I'm looking forward to riding her. She was very good at two and three, and she looks in good form at home.

David O'Meara, trainer of Love Interest

She's in good form. There's a small question mark about seven furlongs round Lingfield being on the sharp side for her, but she has won on the all-weather at Newcastle. Her preparation has gone well.

Reporting by Liam Headd

