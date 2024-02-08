All-weather action: 'I'd be hopeful of a big run' - Ian Williams aiming to put weather and travel woes behind him

Aqwaam will head to Wolverhampton's 1m6f handicap (1.32 ) fresher than anticipated after a trip to Newcastle on Thursday was aborted by Ian Williams.

The trainer was hopeful the stayer, who was a forecast 11-2 second favourite, would be up to winning on Thursday before following up under a penalty, but the inclement weather caused travel issues, which means he now returns to this track after an encouraging fourth over course and distance 21 days ago.

"He sadly didn't make it to Newcastle and I thought this was a race he could potentially back up with a penalty, so I'd be hopeful of a big run," Williams said.

"He's a nice horse to have around the place, he's been a consistent performer and is owned by my landlord which always helps."

Aqwaam will have to reverse form with the second Artisan Dancer – who has since run twice and won once – from last month's effort, but he had a wall of horses in front of him around the final bend that day and ran on eyecatchingly once in the clear.

The race is one of two £13,800 contests on the card, the other being the 1m1½f handicap (4.07 ) in which Ninth Life will bid to bounce back from a disappointing effort, when sent off favourite last time.

The four-year-old went off the 3-1 market leader after winning with a powerful late surge at Lingfield in December, but he could not replicate that effort on his next start as the race developed away from him and only minor inroads were made.

His chief rival here will be Wadacre Gomez , who won snugly under a smart front-running ride from Jason Hart at Chelmsford last time. He will have to defy a 5lb penalty here.

In the 1m4f handicap (4.37 ), Optik will bid to complete a four-timer after two successes at the course and one at Newcastle. He will once again be partnered by the in-form Hayley Turner, who has been operating at a 22 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

Hayley Turner: looks to have an excellent chance aboard Optik Credit: Alex Pantling

At Chelmsford, one of the most interesting runners is Al Wosol , who connections have persevered with as she makes just her third career start as a four-year-old (6.15 ).

Now in the care of Archie Watson after leaving Dubai trainer Bhupat Seemar, for whom she had just one start at Jebel Ali, the 105,000gns purchase showed what she was capable of when scoring on her yard debut last month.

"I was very happy with her win at Wolverhampton on her first run for us," Watson said. "She went through the race well and finished off well to win impressively.

"This will require a step forward under a penalty and giving weight to the three-year-olds, but I hope she can run another very good race."

Elsewhere on the card, Something To Do will bid to make it two wins in a week in the 1m2f handicap (5.45 ), with the race being his fourth in just 12 days.

Grace McEntee's 3lb claim negates half of the 6lb penalty he received for breaking his maiden at Lingfield on Friday.

Likeable mare Lady In Havana will also have to defy the same penalty if she is to win the 7f handicap (7.15 ). Hollie Doyle will bid to make it two from two on the grey after the pair's recent success at Southwell.

