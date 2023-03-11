Iceo backed into Imperial Cup favouritism with Sandown set for heavy ground

Iceo has been backed for Imperial Cup glory on Saturday with Sandown's feature race set to be a testing affair due to an overnight freeze.

The Paul Nicholls-trained runner has been promoted into clear favouritism for the £100,000 handicap () at 5-1 (from 11-2) after conditions were declared heavy, soft in places on the hurdles track following an 8am inspection.

The five-year-old is yet to win since December 2021 but bounced back to form on soft ground last time out, returning from a ten-month break to finish just three lengths behind winner Hardy Du Seuil at the course in January.

He bids to become Nicholls' first winner in the race since 2019, with the trainer coming into Saturday's meeting with a deadly 31 per cent strike rate in the past two weeks.

Conditions at Sandown rose above freezing for the first time shortly before the 8am inspection, with the chase course currently soft, heavy in places.

However, clerk of the course Andrew Cooper cautioned that conditions could still develop ahead of the opening juvenile handicap hurdle (), with four Sandown races set to air on ITV alongside action from Wolverhampton.

Get all the tips and tools you need to make the most of today's fantastic racing by taking out a subscription to Racing Post Members' Club with our latest special offer. Click to find out more.

"Sandown is rarely one thing around a circuit and both courses vary from good to soft to heavy, which is typical for the track," Cooper said.

"It's going to be hard work and tiring as we've lost a degree of the wetness we had 48 hours ago. It will be testing but there's places of fresher ground, particularly over hurdles.

"It's a bit of a mixed bag – the really fresh stuff has held well but at its deepest there are heavy areas. We'll take stock later in the morning to see if we need to change the going descriptions."

The heavy conditions have ruled the Brian Ellison-trained Salsada out of the race, while 2021 Betfair Hurdle winner Soaring Glory was also declared a non-runner due to a runny nose.

Market movers

Sandown

2.25 Iceo 5-1 (from 11-2)

3.35 Hudson De Grugy 4-1 (from 5), Quel Destin 13-2 (from 10)

Non-runners

Sandown

1.15 Jilaijone (self cert)

1.50 War Soldier (travel)

2.25 Soaring Glory (runny nose), Salsada (going)

3.00 March Wind (travel)

3.35 Baron De Midleton (going)

4.10 Silver Hallmark (going), Young Bull (infected foot)

Wolverhampton

3.15 Lord Sam's Castle (not eaten up), Golden Passport (injured in box), Odin Owns You All (bad scope)

Best bookmaker offers

have a new customer offer available. Sign up .

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers, and all you need is an account. Sign up .

are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. You can get them, along with money-back specials and extra places, .

have lots of offers, extra places and money-back offers. Sign up for a new account .

New customers can claim free bets here and benefit from their money-back offers .

To get a free bet from , simply sign up to a new account .

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers .

If you're a new customer, will give you a free bet. Sign up to claim.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Saturday's previews:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.