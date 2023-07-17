'I wouldn't swap him for anything' - Phelan confident as Devizes bids to follow up Kempton win

We are going to learn plenty in this 2m handicap as four of the six runners are trying the trip for the first time. The two with experience at marathon distances are Devizes and Rock Chant, who are the oldest in the field and two of the most battle-hardened, along with four-year-old Captain Kane.

The progressive Devizes achieved the unusual feat of recording a career-high Racing Post Rating as a seven-year-old racing on the Flat for the 29th time at Kempton in June.

He scored easily in a solid time for the grade, pulling almost eight lengths clear of the second, and the form was franked when fourth-home Dirham Emirati (beaten nearly 14 lengths) won on his next outing. He is the only horse from that Kempton race to have raced subsequently.

However, with so many lightly raced opponents lurking, it is almost guaranteed Devizes will need to produce another personal best off a 7lb higher mark.

It is interesting that July Cup-winning jockey Rossa Ryan travels to Lingfield for just the one ride aboard Bit Harsh, who continues to progress and holds Golden Keeper and Arcadian Friend on the form of their Southwell clash last month. The son of Australia is 2lb worse off with Golden Keeper and 3lb with Arcadian Friend, but as a half-brother to Mill Reef winner Sakheer an extra four furlongs may stretch his stamina.

Sir Mark Prescott is sending Arcadian Friend over extreme distances later than you might typically expect. His two 1m4f runs on the all-weather last month strongly indicated further would suit, and his only start over 1m6f at three was by far his best on RPRs. He could be the answer.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

George Scott, trainer of Captain Kane

After having a productive time of it last year he’s a bit anchored with his mark, so we're experimenting by going up in trip. This looks a good opportunity and we're hopeful he’ll stay.

Sean Woods, trainer of Golden Keeper

He goes there with a chance, but you’d have to be petrified of Arcadian Friend as Sir Mark Prescott looks as if he’s done a good job in getting him handicapped. Our boy won’t mind the track and Robert Havlin has won on him before so hopefully he can be in the shake-up.

Pat Phelan, trainer of Devizes

We're running him at Lingfield in the absence of a suitable race at Kempton. He has won at this track before but the layout at Kempton seems to suit him better. I would not swap him for anything in the race, however, as he’s one of the few to have won at the trip. He’s a big horse so we space his races out rather than backing him up under penalties.

William Butler, assistant to Sir Mark Prescott, trainer of Arcadian Friend

He’s looked like he’s wanted to go further on his two runs this year so we're stepping him up to two miles. He’s effective on the surface and has won around the track before so we hope he can get his head back in front.

Reporting by David Milnes

