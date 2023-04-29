'I wouldn't be sending him all the way up there from Newmarket if I didn't think he had a very good chance'

The Sunday Series is back and Keith Dalgleish gave us the story of last year when narrowly missing out on the bonus for winning three races with big improver Evaluation.

Evaluation failed in his bid for the £100,000 prize by a nose in agonising fashion at Sandown and Dalgleish will no doubt have his eye on an attempt to complete the feat this season. It’s therefore no surprise that he saddles seven runners on the opening day.

Dalgleish has two representatives in this race for the middle-distance category, which he won last year with El Picador, and Notimeforanother looks likely to head the market.

Notimeforanother has won two of his last three over trips ranging from a mile up to 1m6f, and he seems versatile enough to cope with the drop back to 1m4½f.

He is 6lb higher than for his last win on the all-weather but was second in a bumper on turf, so should have no problem with the return to this surface.

Richard Fahey saddled Claire Underwood to win this contest in a previous guise in 2019 and the trainer is back for another crack with Muzaffar this year.

The lightly raced son of Almanzor has run two disappointing races in handicaps on the all-weather since breaking his maiden in a Southwell novice on Tapeta in February. However, he is bred to excel on a sound surface on turf and this will be just his second run on grass.

The main worry is the addition of cheekpieces as Fahey is just 1-21 with horses wearing the aid for the first time since the start of last year and a £1 bet on each would have lost £17.75.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Grant Tuer, trainer of Real Terms

It looks like a good point to start her season and she's ready to go, but I wouldn't say she's absolutely primed. The ground, track and trip will suit, but it looks competitive and I'd be delighted if she was in the first five. Her draw in stall nine isn't ideal and we'll probably tuck in from there.

Ed de Giles, trainer of Alpine Stroll

He's taken a step forward each run this season and was competitive enough at Bath last time. I don't think he wants the ground bottomless and it was pretty testing that day. A mile-six is probably his optimum trip and this is competitive, but - for the prize-money - you've got to have a go. The draw in 13 isn't perfect, but he doesn't have to make the running – he just wants a fast pace and should get it.

Ben Brookhouse, trainer of Dark Mystery

He's in very good form and the wind op seems to have helped him. I wouldn't be sending him all the way up there from Newmarket if I didn't think he had a very good chance. If he reproduces his win around Newbury last year, which I think is the true Dark Mystery, then this should suit. He's very fresh and we've kept him for this after we didn't get in at Bath on Good Friday. I'm looking forward to running him and he ran well over hurdles, but I felt his wind caught him and he likes better ground. This is just about his trip although it may slightly be on the short side.

Reporting by James Burn

