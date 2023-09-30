'I was delighted with him' - top-class hurdler Sharjah out to build on promising start over fences

Sharjah returns to work for the second day in his new job at Tipperary on Sunday and judging by his impressive opening shift at Galway, he could be a highflyer in his new career.

The six-time Grade 1 winner over hurdles, and twice Champion Hurdle runner-up, was a late arrival to chasing, but he jumped like an old pro and cruised to an 11-length victory on his belated chase debut over Mars Harper, who has won both his subsequent starts and is now rated 139.

The Willie Mullins-trained Sharjah is 20-1 fifth favourite for the Arkle with Paddy Power. He will be 11 come March and the nine-year-old Danish Flight is the oldest winner of the race in recent memory, but it would be foolish to write him off because of his age and the next step on the way there is the Grade 3 O'Dwyer Steel Dundrum Novice Chase (5.00 ).

This novice chase has been won by some smart sorts over the years, including Galvin (2020), Rathvinden (2017) and Rebel Fitz (2013).

Mullins said of Sharjah: "He seems good, but the weather hasn't been in his favour over the last week. He would prefer better ground than what he's going to encounter at Tipperary, but it is what it is and this looks the right race for him after Galway. I was delighted with him there and he really seemed to enjoy himself."

Sharjah's stablemate Hercule Du Seuil put Watch House Cross in his place at Killarney in July, but Henry de Bromhead is hoping this longer trip on slower ground will be more to his liking.

De Bromhead said: "He was just taken off his feet by Hercule De Seuil at Killarney and taken out of his comfort zone. We backed off him after that and gave him a break. He seems to be in good form and this looks a nice place to come with him."

Willie Mullins: runs Zarak The Brave in the main hurdle race at Tipperary Credit: Patrick McCann

Saldier won the Grade 3 Horse & Jockey Hotel Hurdle (3.50 ) after landing the Galway Hurdle in 2021 and Zarak The Brave will try to do likewise.

The four-year-old belied his lack of experience to win the big pot at Ballybrit in August and is priced between 20-1 and 50-1 for the 2024 Champion Hurdle.

Mullins said: "Zarak The Brave has been in good form since Galway and I've been very happy with him. I'd be hoping for another big run from him."

It looks a glorious opportunity for Zarak The Brave to continue his rise up the hurdling ranks, although Gordon Elliott is double-handed in his attempt to win the race for a second time. His sole success arrived back in 2007 with Salford City.

Elliott said: "We were hoping Party Central would run a big race in the Galway Hurdle, but it just didn't happen for her. On her day, she's a very smart mare and a track like Tipperary should be right up her street. Fils D'Oudairies won the Grimes Hurdle here in July and if he returned to that sort of form, he would have to be in with a shout."

Mullins has dominated the Grade 3 BoyleSports Novice Hurdle (3.15 ) in the last decade, winning it every year since 2015 apart from 2019.

He has won the last three in a row, including last year with Champ Kiely, and this time he's triple-handed with Bialystok, the choice of Paul Townend, stylish Galway winner Arctic Fly and Williamstowndancer.

