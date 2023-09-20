'I thought the handicapper was fair' - Tony Coyle hoping mare can land another win with conditions in her favour

Tony Coyle is hoping that softening conditions at Beverley will be the perfect set up for Ey Up It's Maggie as she bids to claim her second win on the bounce in the 5f handicap (4.00 ).

The five-year-old mare is a staple of Coyle's North Yorkshire yard and relished the ease in the ground at Ripon last month to score under Kevin Stott.

While a recent dry spell ruled her out of the Ebor festival, the return of rain will put the well-fancied favourite in prime position to strike as conditions turned soft, heavy in places ahead of Wednesday's card.

"The ground is the major thing for her, she has to have soft to heavy and she'll love it there," said Coyle. "She's in good order and I thought the handicapper was fair enough in putting her up 2lb for her win.

"A stiff five furlongs suits her a lot better now than at Ripon, where she didn't handle the track, and she's fit and well. She hadn't run for so long because of the ground, which is why she missed the Ebor meeting, but she'll be busy from now until the end of the season."

Ey Up It's Maggie was only half a length off the winner in this contest last year off a 1lb higher mark under Stott, who retains the ride, but Coyle is hopeful the mare can go one better on what could be her last attempt.

Spotlight comment

Suited by soft and had conditions in her favour when scraping home at Ripon last time; only 2lb higher, has run well here and is a leading player under Kevin Stott who gets on well with her.

Ey Up It's Maggie 16:00 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Tony Coyle

"One of Paul Midgley's runners just beat her fair and square here last year and she's back to make amends and she's handicapped to win," he said.

"She's straightforward, easy to train and is just such a sweetheart. The owners are big into breeding, so we'll have to see whether she stays on next year."

Coyle owns the mare alongside Norton Grove Stud's Maggie Lingwood, who also runs debutante Ey Up Its Annie in the 5f fillies' novice stakes (3.25 ).

"We want to get two to three runs into her before she goes out for the winter, but because her sire's offspring never went to the sales she can't get a band, so it's hard to place her," Coyle said of the daughter of Pastoral Pursuits.

"We want to get her handicapped but she's still quite weak right now, so she won't get pushed about and we'll see how it goes."

Read more:

The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horseracing tips on Wednesday

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Sign up here . Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.