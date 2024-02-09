Racing Post logo
Previews
premium

'I thought he was having a laugh' - meet the 20-year-old amateur gearing up for a surprise ride in the Betfair Hurdle

Heidi Palin (left): will partner Faivoir in Saturday's Betfair Hurdle
Heidi Palin (left): will partner Faivoir in Saturday's Betfair HurdleCredit: JOHN GROSSICK

Although many riders in Saturday's Betfair Hurdle (3.15 Newbury) are accustomed to the cut and thrust of fierce competition, amateur rider Heidi Palin thought a joke was being played when Harry Skelton said she would be riding Faivoir in the race and admits the challenge will come as a "shock to the system".

Palin, 20, has been with the Skeltons for four years and found out she would be taking part in the season's richest handicap hurdle only after partnering last year's County Hurdle winner in a schooling session on Thursday morning.

"I schooled him and Harry said 'have you got your eye in today?'," she said. "I was laughing and joking and then he said, 'you're riding him'. I thought he was having a laugh, but I saw I was jocked up on him when the declarations came out. I really didn't expect it."

Maddy Playle
Digital journalist

Published on 9 February 2024 in Previews

Last updated 15:00, 9 February 2024

