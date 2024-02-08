'I think this trip will be ideal' - Intriguing 2m handicap at Dundalk where Longclaw seeks to back up last month's promising effort

Today's Offers 8 All offers

The Pat Murphy-trained Longclaw looks the one to beat in the 2m View Restaurant At Dundalk Stadium Handicap given he ran with plenty of credit over course and distance last month when forcing odds-on favourite Magellan Strait to pull out all the stops.

The winner got up late to score by a short head, but Longclaw had a difficult task off level weights given he was rated 17lb inferior. Raised just 1lb for that effort, the seven-year-old is potentially quite well handicapped back in this company, especially given his main rivals will be trying this trip for the first time.

Denis Hogan relies on Tyson Fury , who has taken well to the surface at Dundalk in three starts since moving to County Tipperary. He seemed to bump into a smart colt on his latest start when runner-up to Elegant Man, and the form has a robust look to it given he had the likes of Freescape and San Andreas in behind.

That was over 1m2½f so he takes a significant step up in trip here and is carrying plenty of weight. However, he was pulling away from the third at the line that day so this trip could elicit another step forward.

The Richard O'Brien-trained Satono Chevalier is a consistent operator around this track and has climbed 24lb in the ratings since the start of last year. He has never raced beyond 1m4f, however, so this is a step into the unknown, and he can be a bit keen in the early stages so it will be interesting to see how he copes with the field going a stride slower over this trip.

Michael Cleary saddles Impero , who has shown he stays this trip and ran well behind the promising Gran Caballo over 1m4f last month, the pair pulling nice clear of the third. That was his Polytrack debut so he must come into consideration.

Raving Royal is an intriguing runner for Willie Mullins, who has booked Seamie Heffernan for the ride. The five-year-old was a surprise winner of a Thurles handicap in October 2022 on soft ground, but was off the track for a year before returning to finish a well-beaten 14th of 16 at Naas.

What they say

Denis Hogan, trainer of Tyson Fury

He was unlucky to bump into Elegant Man last time. He has plenty of weight, but he has a good jockey [Daniel King] on board taking off 5lb. This distance will be ideal and he's a very nice horse to have. He hasn't been out of the money in three runs at Dundalk and hopefully he can run a big race.

Pat Murphy, trainer of Longclaw

He's in great form and is working well. We thought about giving him a break but he's just loving it at the minute. We were delighted with him last time.

Richard O'Brien, trainer of Satono Chevalier

I was a bit disappointed with him last time when he dropped back to fourth at the line. I was thrilled with his first run back and if he comes back to that form, he'd very competitive. He's stepping up in trip, but I don't think that'll be an issue.

