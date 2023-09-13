'I think she's potentially a very high-class filly - I'd be disappointed if she didn't run a big race'

The ground is already on the soft side of good on Town Moor and there could be plenty of rain still to come before they line up for the Group 2 Betfred May Hill Stakes, so the mile trip will take plenty of getting.

There are several in the line-up who look certain to relish the test, and Darnation was no stronger than at the finish when successful in the Prestige at Goodwood last month on soft ground. She touched a high of 200 in running on Betfair but won going away by two lengths.

That was over seven furlongs and the long straight over a mile will definitely bring Darnation’s stamina into play, but the same can be said for Salisbury winner Romanova.

There aren’t many tracks with a stiffer finish than Salisbury and Romanova powered through the line to score by seven and a half lengths in a maiden there last month. The time was quick and good enough for a Topspeed figure of 91, 15lb clear of Darnation’s personal best.

A fast time coupled with a big winning distance is often a sign that you’ve seen something special, and if there is a horse who might blow the race apart it’s probably Romanova.

Les Bleus has also finished strongly on her last two starts over seven furlongs and the form of her third behind Sunday’s Group 1 winner Fallen Angel at Newmarket is strong.

She was outpaced, again over seven furlongs, on heavy ground at Deauville last month before staying on to take fourth near the line, so will definitely be suited by the extra furlong on soft ground.

Ralph Beckett has had a winner and two places from three runners in the race in the last ten years and saddles Meribella, who won a Newmarket novice on her debut last month and is bred to stay. She is by Sea The Stars out of a half-sister to King George winner Poet’s Word.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

'I'd be disappointed if she didn't run a big race'

See The Fire could not have completed step one of trainer Andrew Balding’s plan any better.

Possessing a wonderful pedigree – by Sea The Stars out of Juddmonte International winner Arabian Queen – See The Fire backed up what connections had been seeing on the gallops at home when winning a well-contested newcomers’ maiden at Newmarket's July course last month.

The impressive manner of that victory, combined with her pedigree, had Balding immediately looking at Doncaster for the filly’s next start. The season may well end with a return trip to Newmarket for the Group 1 bet365 Fillies’ Mile on the Rowley Mile in a month’s time.

“She's a beautifully bred filly and always had a lot of quality in her work at home,” Balding said, speaking on the Racing Post’s What A Shout preview show. “It was no surprise she won well on her debut and this was always the plan to come here.

“I think she's potentially a very high-class filly, although lacking experience compared to some of her rivals. I would have thought conditions would suit her well and I'd be disappointed if she didn't run a big race.”

Should See The Fire come home in front for owner-breeder Jeff Smith, she would be providing her trainer with a first victory in the race and catapult herself up the ante-post market for next year’s Qipco 1,000 Guineas, for which she is a general 33-1 shot.

Standing in her way at Doncaster are eight talented fillies, not least Darnation, winner of the Group 3 Prestige Stakes at Goodwood last month.

Owned by Maurice Regan’s Newtown Anner Stud, Darnation represents trainer Karl Burke, who landed this race with Laurens in 2017 and saddled last year’s runner-up Novakai.

What they say

William Haggas, trainer of Hard To Resist

She stayed on very well at Goodwood. I think the ground was a bit soft for her and I’m not sure she really wants it that soft, although it's going to be that way again. She goes on it so hopefully we’ll be all right, but she’s got a bit to find with Darnation.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Meribella

She’s well although the ground is an unknown. I do think the trip will suit her well.

Ollie Sangster, trainer of Romanova

She's by Golden Horn so you wouldn't expect her to be that forward but she has been. She won nicely in maiden company at Salisbury and the May Hill looks a good race for her. She'll be suited by the track and the step up to a mile, so we're looking forward to it. We may be pitching her in too deep – we'll find out.

Kate Grimwade, assistant to Roger Varian, trainer of Zenjabeela

She's a beautifully bred filly and has progressed nicely with each run. She overcame trouble in running to win at Beverley 12 days ago and came out of that well. The mile trip will suit but she might not want it too testing.

Reporting by Peter Scargill

