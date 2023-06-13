Racing Post logo
15:40 Newton Abbot

'He's in the right position in the weights' - expert analysis and trainer quotes for classy Newton Abbot feature

Kauto The King: last year's winner back on a winnable mark
Kauto The King: last year's winner back on a winnable markCredit: Alan Crowhurst
15:40 Newton AbbotPeninsula Finance PLC Handicap Chase (GBB Race)
Chase Turf, Handicap
Going:Good
Runners:7
Class:2
Distance:2m ½f
SKY

Is there anything better than watching specialist two-mile chasers winging around a tight track like Newton Abbot on good ground? Jumping, and doing it at pace, will be key to winning what is a hot handicap by summer jumps standards and Light N Strike did that last time.

The combination of good to firm ground and front-runner Mercian Prince setting off at a fast early pace resulted in Light N Strike dipping 1.9 seconds under the Racing Post standard time in a handicap chase at Warwick and he put six lengths between himself and the runner-up.

The handicapper has put him up 8lb for that impressive success and he now races off a career-high BHA rating of 143, but Light N Strike has long promised he could become a smart two-mile chaser on good ground and we are now seeing him develop into just that.

He has to give weight all round, though, and another career-best effort will be needed to land a race that includes smart handicappers like Magic Saint and Clear The Runway. Both have runs at Cheltenham in their recent formlines and Newton Abbot is a far cry from that venue.

Magic Saint returns to handicap chasing after a spell in hunter events and is now 25lb lower than for his last success in this sphere, which also came at Cheltenham. However, he is not the force he once was and prolific winner Clear The Runway may be Light N Strike’s big threat.
Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Adam West, trainer of Noahthirtytwored
He’s got a good turn of foot and a good cruising speed. I think the track is very well suited to him. I always joked to David [Phelan, owner] he could go back and win one of the best two-mile feature races that Newton Abbot had to offer, and I think this is one of them! I think he’s in the right position in the weights.

Joe Tizzard, trainer of Kauto The King
It’s taken a while to get his confidence back, but the ground will be that bit firmer and he’s jumping sharper and he’s got to a mark he’s capable of winning off. We’ve put the cheekpieces on just to sharpen him up and keep his mind on the job. He loves this summer ground and he always runs well around Newton Abbot, so it gives him a chance.

Robert Walford, trainer of Elios D’Or
He’s in good form and he’ll like the ground. His favourite track is Worcester, he’s a couple of pounds better there, but there’s nothing there for him for two weeks. When we’ve tried him in this sort of grade before he’s come up a bit short, but we’re having a go and hope he can pick up some prize-money.
Reporting by Harry Wilson

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more

Graeme RodwayDeputy betting editor
Harry WilsonReporter
Published on 13 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 13 June 2023
icon
