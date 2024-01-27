'I think he's going to be a top novice chaser' - National Hunt Chase favourite Embassy Gardens tackles Graded company

Willie Mullins has made a habit in recent seasons of using the Grade 3 Finlay Ford At Naas Novice Chase as a stepping stone for his National Hunt Chase hopes and he saddles Embassy Gardens and Meetingofthewaters this year.

Both are available at single-figure prices for the 3m6f amateur novice chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Embassy Gardens showed plenty of promise in his novice hurdle campaign last season, scoring in effortless fashion by 35 lengths at Thurles before racing too keenly up with a strong pace in the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham, eventually being pulled up before the last.

Fences were always likely to be the making of him and he made a sparkling chase debut at Punchestown last month when jumping soundly en route to a 13-length success.

It's difficult to assess that Punchestown form given that the second and third haven't run since but he looks a smart prospect.

Meetingofthewaters defied inexperience to land the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas off a mark of 130. He is progressing rapidly over fences but has plenty on his plate on his first start in Graded company in a first-time hood.

Gavin Cromwell relies on Letsbeclearaboutit , who races over this trip for the first time since finishing fourth in last season's Albert Bartlett. He has been tried over shorter trips this season and looked a potential star when easing ten lengths clear in a Grade 3 at Cork in November.

That led to him going off 5-4 favourite in the Drinmore at Fairyhouse, where he travelled like the winner until he began to flounder approaching the last, eventually finishing third behind I Am Maximus. He was dropped back to 2m1½f at Fairyhouse last month on his handicap debut but didn't jump with the same exuberance as he had done over longer trips, finishing third again.

He is likely to rediscover his jumping rhythm over this distance but his ability to settle will be key as he can race enthusiastically. If he proves tractable in the early stages under Keith Donoghue, he will be difficult to beat as he looked a smart prospect on his first two chase starts.

Sandor Clegane is an intriguing contender for Paul Nolan. He finished 14 lengths behind Favori De Champdou in a strong running of the Florida Pearl at Punchestown in November and had solid Grade 1 form in novice hurdles last season, particularly when an unlucky third in the Albert Bartlett.

Kerry National winner Desertmore House is capable at this level but would prefer less testing conditions, while Cool Survivor would have claims if returning to the form that saw him finish second to Quilixios in October.

What they say

Martin Brassil, trainer of Desertmore House

He's a novice and has no penalty as he won two handicaps. I'm hoping the ground won't be as soft as it is now as he's more of a spring or summer ground horse.

Paul Townend, rider of Embassy Gardens

I love the way he took to chasing at Punchestown. It really impressed me; he was an effortless winner. I think he can step forward again and he'll have to as it’s a decent race. He was too keen at Cheltenham last season but has matured a lot and settled brilliantly at Punchestown. I think he's going to be a top novice chaser.

Paul Nolan, trainer of Sandor Clegane

His jumping was a bit better at Punchestown last time and he enjoyed himself a bit more. He's progressing nicely and this trip will suit him.

