'I think 127 is a very fair mark for him' - can the EBF Final unlock another gem for the future?

The EBF Final grew a reputation for unearthing a top-class performer or two long before Crambo came to town in 2023. His subsequent accomplishments speak for themselves. Yet flicking through the beaten horses that day shows just how much Crambo needed to have in hand. It is stone rather than pounds.

There have been 16 subsequent victories shared between ten of the also-rans. In winning off a mark of 123, Crambo proved even more irresistibly handicapped than Etalon, Cuthbert Dibble and Crebilly. Accumulatively, those three are rated 49lb higher now. That could yet be in the 60s and 70s if the spring festivals go according to plan.

Trainers with a penchant for developing their talents slowly are usually well represented in the EBF Final. That should come as little surprise with those horses trained by Dan Skelton, Fergal O’Brien, Jonjo O’Neill and Nigel Twiston-Davies.

Paul Nicholls is probably the ring leader regarding the patience-first approach. With this in mind, coupled with four EBF Final winners since 2010, Fire Flyer is a logical type to feature among the market leaders.

Fire Flyer has hinted at a bright future in bumpers and hurdles. Since Fire Flyer placed in the Listed bumper on Greatwood Hurdle day at Cheltenham, Gidleigh Park is the only horse to lower his colours. Victory in a home-straight sprint with useful Flat-bred novice Secret Squirrel in a slowly run Taunton 2m3f novice hurdle in February would have taught him plenty, particularly as he made his second start over hurdles a winning one just five days earlier.

Ante-post support for the O'Neill-trained Hasthing is understandable. He is thrown in off 119 on his Grade 2 bumper third at Aintree last spring and meets Pic Roc off 10lb better terms for their meeting at Catterick in January.

Jockey bookings imply Champagne Twist is favoured over stablemates Pic Roc and Awaythelad for Ben Pauling. Ben Jones rode Champagne Twist and Pic Roc on their previous outing. That should not mask the fact Pic Roc is progressing quickly and ranks highest on adjusted Racing Post Ratings among those to have raced only three times over hurdles.

A race containing such vast reserves of interesting handicap debutants – Saladins Son and Taras Halls are other noteworthy sorts from that group – means punters can never approach it too bullishly. In essence you are quite possibly on a loser today, but a serial winner in the back-end of 2024 and the years that follow.

Owner Michael Geoghegan was forced to settle for second in last Saturday's big handicap with Kandoo Kid but he will hope to go one better this weekend as Fire Flyer bids to enhance Paul Nicholls' strong form in the EBF Final at Sandown.

The champion trainer seeks his fifth success and is well versed in sending promising talent to this race, with subsequent Graded winners Knappers Hill and McFabulous among those to have competed here.

Nicholls comes into Saturday's contest on a deadly 39 per cent strike-rate and saddles two more progressive novices in Fire Flyer and Emailandy , who both shoulder top weight.

Fire Flyer: seeks a hat-trick under Harry Cobden at Sandown Credit: Edward Whitaker

"I've thought Fire Flyer is a very nice horse ever since he won on his debut," Nicholls said. "He finished second on his first start over hurdles and then I ran him twice in quick succession because I needed to get that third run into him to qualify for this race. I think 127 is a very fair mark for him.

"Emailandy is consistent and ran well the other day but I think he's probably a few pounds too high for what he's done. He's a tough horse though, and adding cheekpieces will just sharpen him a little as he can be a bit lazy behind the bridle."

Ben Pauling, trainer of Champagne Twist, Pic Roc and Awaythelad

I think Awaythelad will handle the ground best of the three, he relishes it. He'll make a bold bid and he won in very testing ground at Leicester last time out. He seems very well at home. Champagne Twist proved himself on some pretty soft ground at Cheltenham when he was second to Peaky Boy. It wouldn't be the end of the world for him if it turned into a real war of attrition. He's a smaller horse, he's not a big chasing type but a proper little terrier, so I think he'll handle it. Pic Roc is probably the most progressive for a future over fences. He's a gorgeous big individual who does everything right, but he'd be the most suspect on the ground.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Asta La Pasta

He's in really good form and we've had this race in mind for him for a long time. The track shouldn't be an issue and the ground is no problem either. It's highly competitive, as you'd expect, but I've been very happy with him so far this season.

Anthony Honeyball, trainer of Dartmoor Pirate

He was going quite nicely over two miles but we felt he was shaping like this step up in trip would improve him, so that fitted well with this race. We've geared him up to it and we think he'll cope with two and a half miles. The going should be okay as he seems to go on soft and tacky ground and he's hopefully got a decent chance.

Gary Moore, trainer of Diplomatic Ash

It's a big jump up in class but he has a nice racing weight. He was wrong the last time he ran and I hope he can put it right this time, although I'm well aware this is a tough race for him.

