'I loved the way he took to fences and he'll be hard to beat' - Paul Townend keen on Blood Destiny's chances

First impressions don't come much better than the one created by Blood Destiny on his first try over fences at Naas last month. He was a good juvenile hurdler, but he could be a top-class chaser.

Paul Townend let him stride along in the lead and he pinged every fence, apart from two out, on the way to a nine-length success over Heart Wood. He was value for further. He received a Racing Post rating of 141 for that performance, 4lb shy of what Imagine earned for winning the Craddockstown at this course, but he gets a weight allowance of 12lb here and that should be sufficient for him to make it two from two over fences.

Blood Destiny is as short as 6-1 with William Hill for the Arkle and no bigger than 10-1 anywhere, while he is 14-1 with Paddy Power for the Turners Novices' Chase. A smooth success here could see those odds shorten.

Since this Grade 3 was moved to Punchestown in 2018, four favourites have won in six runnings – Invitation Only (2018), Carefully Selected (2020), Envoi Allen (2021) and Bob Olinger (2022). Impervious wasn't favourite last year, going off 3-1, but quickened by Journey With Me close home and went on to land the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham.

Imagine is rated 5lb inferior to Blood Destiny over hurdles but is two from two over fences and looks to be crying out for a return to this sort of trip. He's a natural jumper with a touch of class, so will keep his primary rival honest.

Monbeg Park is two from three at the track and will appreciate this longer trip, while Silent Approach burst quite a few bubbles when winning a Grade 2 mares' novice chase at Cork last time at 33-1. Spillane's Tower is a solid 137-rated chaser, but Paidi's Passion looks to be in too deep.

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Imagine

He has done nothing wrong over fences so far, winning both of his starts. Those were over two miles and he looked like he was ready for a step up in trip when winning the Craddockstown at Punchestown last time. I think the trip will be more his cup of tea and, while giving weight to Blood Destiny won't be easy, I'm hoping for a big run.

Con O'Keeffe, trainer of Silent Approach

She's definitely diving in at the deep end here. She's turned inside out since we sent her chasing and we've been very lucky. You need luck in this game.

Sean Doyle, trainer of Monbeg Park

We were a bit disappointed with him at Leopardstown, but maybe we were a bit above ourselves in that sort of a race. We know he likes Punchestown and the step up in trip so we're hoping for a better run from him.

Jimmy Mangan, trainer of Spillane's Tower

I was delighted with him last time, but this is a different kettle of fish and it's a much hotter race. The trip looks like it will suit him, but it's a very good race.

Paul Townend, rider of Blood Destiny

He took to fences really well when winning first time out at Naas. He was a high-level juvenile hurdler last season, although obviously his season petered out a little bit after Cheltenham where he ran very keen. He is a year more mature now and I really loved the way he took to the fences at Naas. He gets in here with just 10st 12lb and I think he will be hard to beat. He's my best ride of the day.

