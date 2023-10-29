'I don't like getting beaten' - meet the in-form trainer hungry for more success at Aintree on Sunday

Despite a frustrating day at Doncaster on Saturday, Ben Brookhouse remains one of the hottest trainers around after saddling four winners from his last ten runners for a 40 per cent strike-rate and he heads to Aintree today in search of further success.

The Newmarket trainer was out of luck with Redhot Whisper in the Group 1 Futurity Trophy and his two other runners on Town Moor yesterday but Martin Plage , who contested the competitive bumper at Cheltenham, was supported in the betting and finished a promising third.

The dual-purpose trainer only began operating in 2022 but has already proved particularly adept with his runners over jumps, having saddled five winners from 23 runners for a 22 per cent strike-rate last season, and seven winners from 20 runners for a 35 per cent strike-rate this campaign.

Tellitasitis will bid to enhance that record when she makes her racecourse debut in the 2m1f mares' bumper (4.20 ). Like many of Brookhouse's horses, she runs in the distinctive blue and pink colours of his father Roger. She was purchased relatively cheaply for just £16,000 as a three-year-old but has been showing promise at home.

"She's a nice filly," the trainer said. "We got her ready a couple of times last year to run in bumpers but she was too weak, so we turned her away. She's done plenty of work and she's in good order and I think she'll run a big race."

By the dual Group 2 winner Telescope, Tellitasitis is from the family of the two-time Scottish Grand National winner Androma and she starts her career in decent company. The contest has taken plenty of winning in recent years, with useful types La Bague Au Roi and Elle Est Belle featuring on its honour roll.

Expanding on the flying start he has made to his career, Brookhouse added: "I'm a bit like an owner who trains his own horses. I try and go to the races every time I've got runners and I don't like getting beaten.

"People are paying for me to train the horses and owners want to be competitive. If we're not then I want to know why – is the horse running over the wrong trip or on the wrong track? I've got a good team and we try to eliminate problems and lessen the variables as much as we can."

£16,000 three-year-old; half-sister to 2m5f hurdle winner Happy Index; dam useful 2m-2m4f hurdle/chase winner, out of maiden half-sister to dual Scottish National winner Androma; represents in-form yard and needs a close look.

Tellitasitis 16:20 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Jack Quinlan Tnr: B F Brookhouse

