'I don't know why he's not favourite this time' - analysis and key quotes for the Veterans' Chase Final

While a £20,000 match race at Warwick lays bare the problems in the two-mile chasing division, the stayers remain in reasonable health. It is evidenced by the Classic Chase and the Veterans' Final attracting 31 declarations between them, despite taking place as successive races on Saturday's card.

They should not be that close, of course. The usual distance between them of a week is as tight as you would wish it. More than that, running this race here, rather than the original venue of Sandown, changes things significantly.

Plenty of runners, and I would single out Lord Du Mesnil and Boldmere , had prep runs at Sandown for the original final. Those runs are now less relevant. In Lord Du Mesnil's case, at this time last year he ran a pretty pedestrian race in the Classic Chase. Even so, I would have backed him at 7-1 last week and he's now an even bigger price.

The new venue might change the importance of certain trials, too. The qualifier held here in November was already pretty influential on the final. In 2021 and 2022, the winner finished second at Sandown the following January. The form is all the more relevant now the final is at Warwick.

However, you will still need to take your pick. The first four from the Warwick qualifier are all here. Thomas Darby won the race, but Mill Green shaped well and gets a 4lb pull at the weights. Cepage has since won at Cheltenham. Aye Right is thrown in and has in-demand 7lb claimer Dylan Johnston on board.

The field is bigger than it would have been at Sandown. Compared to the declared field of 15 last week, there are three new entries (Landofsmiles , The Galloping Bear , Top Ville Ben ) while Larry drops out. Two of the incomers ran over Christmas, so it is assumed the extra week's break has been pivotal to their appearance now.

Top Ville Ben showed loads of zest at Aintree on Boxing Day, although he endured a hard race on deep ground. The Galloping Bear ran in the Welsh National but did not have so hard a time, as early mistakes meant he was pulled up at halfway. Beefed-up headgear (blinkers replace a visor) will need to have a seriously positive effect. Mind you, this horse was second in the Eider last year and without his Chepstow run might have been considered an ideal type for the Classic Chase 35 minutes earlier.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

Johnston could be key to Aye Right's chance

Harriet Graham believes the 7lb claim of Dylan Johnston could be key to stable star Aye Right ending a losing run that stretches back to November 2021.

The 11-year-old has delivered a series of admirable performances in defeat while in the grip of the handicapper.

"I think Dylan's claim will be a huge help," Graham said. "The handicapper has basically stopped Aye Right winning races for the last two years.

"Taking seven pounds off will be beneficial not only in terms of the reduced mark but also in view of the fact Aye Right isn't a particularly big horse.

"It's an excellent, competitive race, but he's in really good form. I'm looking for the jockey to give him a really positive ride and he should go well."

Aye Right: will be ridden by claimer Dylan Johnston on Saturday Credit: John Grossick

What they say

Kim Bailey, trainer of Two For Gold

It's a really competitive race and if he finishes in the first four I'll be delighted.

Olly Murphy, trainer of Thomas Darby

It's his first run in a big-field, competitive handicap and he's off a lofty mark. He was a good horse back in the day, though, and I'm pleased the race has been switched from Sandown to Warwick. He has an each-way chance.

Anthony Honeyball, trainer of Sam Brown

He's not got plenty in hand but everything is teed up for a nice run and he should be suited by the track and trip.

Richard Hobson, trainer of Lord Du Mesnil

I'm not entirely sure Warwick is going to be his track. He picked up a small injury on his previous visit in last year's Classic Chase. If he's able to get into a nice rhythm he would have a right chance.

Venetia Williams, trainer of Cepage

Cheekpieces were helpful to him last time and will hopefully have a similar effect. It's a big field, which might not be ideal, and it's always a strong race. He should be all right over the trip.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Good Boy Bobby

I see he was favourite for the race at Sandown, but he's not favourite this time and I don't know why. He's in tremendous form and we're putting on the headgear just to help him pay attention.

David Pipe, trainer of Ramses De Teillee

He’s in great form. This has been the plan all season. He has won round Warwick, so the course will be fine.

Reporting by Richard Birch

