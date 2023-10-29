'I couldn't be happier with his preparation' - Wexford plays host to Listed contest and top-class beginners chase

The Listed 2m7f M.W. Hickey Memorial Chase at Wexford has a roll of honour which boasts a Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, with Noble Yeats landing the spoils last season and Minella Indo scoring in 2020 prior to festival glory five months later.

This season's renewal has attracted a small but select group of four, with Senecia a particularly interesting runner for Vincent Halley after he was arguably an unlucky loser at Grade 3 level at Punchestown this month.

The six-year-old has enjoyed the transition to fences, beating Hercule Du Seuil on his chasing debut at Ballinrobe in May and posting another good effort behind Watch House Cross at this venue over an insufficient trip.

Hercule Du Seuil has gone to win his next five starts, but Senecia was unfortunate not to confirm the Ballinrobe form at Punchestown when finishing with a rattle to be beaten by a neck.

On that evidence, this step up in trip should be within reach, and Halley said: "It was a nice run at Punchestown after he fell at Tipperary. He's come out of Punchestown well and this seems a nice race for him.

"He's flexible enough trip-wise as he's won over two miles and a furlong and two and a half miles, and he should stay further. It will be testing conditions but he stayed on well last time."

It has been nearly a year since the Noel Meade-trained Idas Boy last saw the track, when he was pulled up in a Grade 2 novice chase at Punchestown.

The nine-year-old looked a promising recruit to chasing before that, so it will be interesting to see how he fares on his return, while Effernock Fizz has been a consistent mare for Cian Collins and should appreciate the return to chasing.

Paul Nolan has an excellent record at his local track and saddles Joyeux Machin . The six-year-old overcame significant interference in the straight at the track last time to get off the mark over fences, but faces a step up in trip and softer ground here.

Nolan said: "His better form is on nicer ground but he has a bit of learning to do over fences. It didn't look like it was going to happen last time but he showed a good attitude. His jumping was a bit indifferent and he just has to learn, so he needs the experience."

Sandor Clegane: makes his chasing debut on Monday Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Sandor Clegane represents Nolan in the 2m beginners' chase (3.50 ). The six-year-old's novice hurdle campaign included a third-placed finish in the Albert Bartlett and culminated in an authoritative success in the auction hurdle series final at Punchestown.

Nolan said: "The trip is too short for him but it's a starting point and lets him see a fence. Hopefully he'll get a nice introduction. I couldn't be happier with his preparation and his schooling has gone very well."

The contest is shaping up to be a strong renewal, with Aintree Grade 1 winner Inthepocket set to make his chasing debut for Henry de Bromhead, and Imagine due to do likewise for Gordon Elliott. Martin Brassil saddles the promising pair An Epic Song and Walk With Paul .

