'I can't lie, I was initially very disappointed' - can star stayer Trueshan return to his best in Sagaro Stakes?

The staying division looks as strong as ever this season and is back at the age of seven in a bid to retake his crown as the outstanding stayer in Britain and Ireland after it was wrestled away last year by the outstanding Kyprios, who is stuck on the sidelines with injury.

It wasn’t just Kyprios stepping up. Trueshan went the wrong way after lumping 10st 8lb to victory in the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle as his defeat at the hands of in the Doncaster Cup was his worst performance for more than two years based on Racing Post Ratings.

However, that form was probably stronger than it looked at the time and Trueshan got his revenge on Coltrane when landing his third Long Distance Cup on Champions Day here. That took his record over course and distance to 3-3, so he bids to stay unbeaten at the track.

Coltrane again looks like Trueshan’s biggest danger, but he comes here without a run since his defeat at the hands of Trueshan on Champions Day and Trueshan is race-fit following his second behind Rajinksy in the Further Flight at Nottingham, when he gave 7lb to the winner.

Many were disappointed with Trueshan when he was turned over as 4-9 favourite that day, but a Racing Post Rating of 118 equalled the figure he achieved when winning that race last year and matches Coltrane’s best ever. If Trueshan improves for the run, Coltrane needs a career best.

is also back and he receives 5lb from the big two. Trueshan is therefore 2lb better off with him on the Nottingham form and entitled to reverse placings, especially at this track.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Trueshan out to bounce back

Optimism exists in the Alan King camp that the real Trueshan will turn up after a somewhat deflating defeat at Nottingham in the Further Flight Stakes last time.

Sent off a 4-9 shot to take his record to 13 wins from 22 starts, the popular stayer could not reel in Rajinsky, whom he faces again in the Sagaro.

King trains Trueshan for the Singular Partnership and hopes his stable star can maintain his unbeaten record over course and distance.

"I can't lie, I was initially very disappointed with him at Nottingham and began to wonder whether a series of hard battles had affected him mentally," he said.

"However, it was his first run of the year and he was entitled to get tired on the very deep ground, with the winner's time being 17 seconds slower than Trueshan clocked when he won the race last year."

What they say

Bridget Drew, part-owner of

I was absolutely delighted with how he ran in Saudi Arabia in February, but I'm not sure what to expect in this because I don't think he'll like the going. He wants faster ground, but he's been very well since that run. Hopefully the ground dries out, but he's been an amazing horse for us.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Rajinsky

I think it will be very tough. He produced a career-best last time in the Further Flight against higher-rated horses who underperformed, but we're 2lb worse off with Trueshan now. We've been happy with the horse since though.

Adam Nicol, trainer of

He's never stopped improving. I started with him over hurdles when he finished runner-up as a 66-1 shot but he then got a haematoma on his knee. It was that and a frost, which meant I switched him to those jumpers' bumpers and he's kept on going. It's been remarkable. We wouldn't run away from Trueshan or the others. We saw from the last day when he got beat by Rajinsky, anything can happen. Our fella might be or might not be good enough, but he deserves his chance and it'll be a cracking day for the lads. There's no pressure to deliver, however. He's a marvellous horse and owes us all nothing, but we're not just there to make up the numbers.

Kevin Philippart de Foy, trainer of El Habeeb

I thought he ran a pretty good race in the Dubai Gold Cup – he was in front of Quickthorn and just behind Subjectivist – and stayed on all the way to the line. He came out of that well and should have come on for it. The ground should be all right and he'll have to run the best race of his career to be competitive, but he's going the right way.

Reporting by James Burn

