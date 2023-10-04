Hugo Palmer hopeful Group winner can thrive as he drops in class at Kempton on Wednesday before French assignment

Hugo Palmer has identified a Group race in France for Brad The Brief if he runs well in the 6f conditions stakes at Kempton on Wednesday (6.30 ).

The six-year-old son of Dutch Art is making his first start since finishing eighth of ten in the Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville in August, and Palmer is hoping the step down in grade will see a much-improved performance.

He said: "He's a difficult horse to train because he needs soft ground and there aren't that many races out there for horses of his rating.

"I hope he can go well and if he can then there's a Group race at the end of the month at Chantilly [Prix de Seine-et-Oise], which he's won before, where he may end up going."

Brad The Brief's last success came in the Group 2 Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh last May and he will be fitted with first-time cheekpieces for his assignment on the all-weather.

Palmer added: "He's a year older now and we're thinking they might sharpen him up a little bit."

Brad The Brief will face five rivals in the feature £25,000 contest on the card, including Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint winner Mischief Magic.

The Ismail Mohammed-trained Never Just A Dream makes his first start following a 243-day layoff, while Misty Grey and course-and-distance winners Desert Cop and Aramis Grey complete the small field.

Dual Group-race winning sprinter in his time who has finished unplaced in three starts since returning from 259 days off in July, albeit his latest outing was at Group 1 level; has winning form on Tapeta and this is easier so could play a part in the first-time cheekpieces.

Brad The Brief 18:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Hugo Palmer

