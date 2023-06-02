How to use punter loyalty to your advantage in the deja-vu Derby

Did they use artificial intelligence to generate this year's Derby field? So many of the runners feel too familiar for it to be a coincidence.

We have in long-term ante-post favourite Auguste Rodin an Aidan O'Brien-trained golden boy, who did not do what was expected in the Guineas. For Godolphin, a former winner's brother arrives after a strikingly similar preparation. Sir Michael Stoute has fast-tracked one via the Dante. The Gosdens and a rampant Frankie Dettori have a wide-margin trial winner. And, like Westover last year, Ralph Beckett sends one straight from Sandown, where the horse ran green.

That covers most of the market principals. Every single one of them has a recent historical precedent in the Derby. Some have several.