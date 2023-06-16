Hot sun and hotter races as the sport warms up for one of its biggest weeks

It's Christmas Eve, it's the last week at work before your holiday in the sun, it's the cinema trailers before some movie you've been anticipating for months. Pick your favourite comparison for the Saturday before Royal Ascot but the point is, everything is more fun because of what's coming.

Sandown and York will be the most glorious versions of themselves after so much fine weather and there are endless flinty puzzles on which to sharpen your wits. Obviously, we're not dealing with action of the very first quality because you can't have caviar every day. Or, at least, that's what I hear from relatively well-heeled colleagues who work for the Jockey Club and the Daily Telegraph.

It was fun to be reminded in Friday's Racing Post about the close connection between Ascot's Gold Cup, the latest running of which will be on Thursday, and James Joyce's Ulysses, now accepted as one of the great works of literature. That's the kind of association we want for such an important week's racing.