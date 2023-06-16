Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

Hot sun and hotter races as the sport warms up for one of its biggest weeks

Chipstead (dark blue cap, centre): wins the 5f handicap
Sun, big fields and competitive action await at York and Sandown.Credit: GROSSICK RACING

It's Christmas Eve, it's the last week at work before your holiday in the sun, it's the cinema trailers before some movie you've been anticipating for months. Pick your favourite comparison for the Saturday before Royal Ascot but the point is, everything is more fun because of what's coming.

Sandown and York will be the most glorious versions of themselves after so much fine weather and there are endless flinty puzzles on which to sharpen your wits. Obviously, we're not dealing with action of the very first quality because you can't have caviar every day. Or, at least, that's what I hear from relatively well-heeled colleagues who work for the Jockey Club and the Daily Telegraph.

It was fun to be reminded in Friday's Racing Post about the close connection between Ascot's Gold Cup, the latest running of which will be on Thursday, and James Joyce's Ulysses, now accepted as one of the great works of literature. That's the kind of association we want for such an important week's racing.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Chris CookSenior reporter
Published on 16 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 16 June 2023
icon
more inPreviews
more inPreviews