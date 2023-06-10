Horse named after Leeds legend bids to give football-mad owners a boost after Premier League relegation

The Leeds United-obsessed owner-breeders Highbank Stud have had little to enjoy in the football world recently, with their beloved club recently relegated from the Premier League, but The Cookstown Cafu has kept spirits up and now looks to bag a big terrestrial TV win for the team.

The four-year-old is named after midfielder Stuart Dallas, who has also endured a difficult time with injury, but the horse has been in excellent form this season. He won nicely at Redcar and Pontefract before going down narrowly in his hat-trick bid at Thirsk last time.

He also holds an entry in the Royal Hunt Cup at Ascot and Adam Ryan, son and assistant to trainer Kevin, is hopeful of more to come from the improving son of Invincible Spirit.

"He's in great form," Ryan said. "He had two good wins and I thought he was unfortunate not to win the last time, he got done fast and late. He's rapidly improving and there should be plenty more to come from him. The trip around Beverley should suit him ideally.

"I'm a Manchester United fan but I suppose the guys have needed something to cheer along in those colours."

Austrian Theory returns to the track just nine days on from success at Epsom's Derby meeting and Charlie Johnston believes there is plenty to like about his chances. The four-year-old is up just 2lb for his half-length victory over stablemate Dutch Decoy.

Johnston said: "We're coming back in trip slightly but there's nothing really for him at Ascot and this looked the best spot for him in the next month or so. It's competitive enough but no stronger than the race he won at Epsom and he must go there with a good chance. The ground, draw and jockey are all right for him, so lots of things are in his favour."

What they say

Harriet Bethell, trainer of On The River

He's been in great form. The ground will be a bit quicker but he's just a little mite, so he should skip over it. He was almost getting to the end of his tether when he won there over a mile and half a furlong and I'd say the step down in trip won't be a problem. It's likely they'll go quick and it'll bring stamina into play, which would suit.

Scott Dixon, trainer of Visibility

He's been remarkably consistent through the winter and then he won again at Southwell last time out. I'm really happy with him and he's been fantastic for us, so hopefully he can keep going. He's won on turf and he's effective on it, and while this is a step up in grade I'm not concerned. Hopefully they'll go a good clip and the ground will be fine. He handles going up a hill – albeit over further – so everything looks suitable for him.

