'Hopefully we can take advantage of his mark' - analysis and key quotes for competitive handicap hurdle at Doncaster

Bullets Hill has been highly tried this season. He was pulled up a long way out in the Challow Hurdle last time but he is a dual bumper winner who has been given an attractive mark for his handicap debut, and he’s down markedly in class.

Backing all Ben Pauling’s runners at Doncaster would have returned a near £29 to £1 stakes and the in-form yard have Harry’s Hope here. The point winner should appreciate a step back up in trip on her handicap debut.

My Friend Sean is another who may improve for a greater stamina test. He’s not shown anything so far but he’s bred for further and the yard are hitting form, with two winners from their last four runners.

The race is likely to be run at a decent gallop, with the likes of Harry’s Hope, Jaxonne and Cosheston all expected to go forward. Ushuaia Dancer would appreciate an honest pace having finished runner-up over 2m6f on heavy ground at Newcastle last time. A strong pace may also help Justin Landy’s representative settle better.

Brian Hughes takes over on Libor Lad , who has been running well in defeat since winning at Uttoxeter in November and would have finished closer at the track last month without a bad mistake at the penultimate flight. That was an uncharacteristic error and he’s the type to bounce back.

Any further rain that arrives could be against the likes of Pilgrims King and Magna Moralia . The former hit the frame on soft ground at Sedgefield last time but they both seem to be at their very best on a sounder surface.

Analysis by Phill Anderson

Going update

Clerk of the course Paul Barker anticipates the meeting could start on soft ground if the forecast rain hits Town Moore, although the course has been helped by a few dry days.

"We've been dry for the last two days," he said on Tuesday lunchtime. "It's just started to cloud over but it was a bright, sunny morning around 13C. We might catch a very light shower this afternoon and then rain from around 4am.

"It should pass by about 10am. We'll be fine but I'd imagine we'll be soft by tomorrow if we get what we're forecast as there's already quite a lot of moisture in the ground."

What they say

Tom George, trainer of Dunstall Rambler

We've been a bit stop and start and this is the first time we've been able to back up a run. He'll come on from his last run and hopefully he can start improving and we can get the ball rolling.

Ella Pickard, trainer of Bullets Hill

My horses have been wrong all season, unfortunately, so hopefully we can take advantage of his mark as we think he's better than 96. All of the horse's blood is healthy now so fingers crossed he'll give it a good go.

David Dennis, trainer of Libor Lad

He's been very consistent throughout this season and he's taken his racing well. The ground was probably a little bit sticky for him at Uttoxeter last time, and there's some rain around, so I'm hoping the ground will be a bit looser which will be to his advantage.

Gary Hanmer, trainer of Streamsforth Lad

He's a nice big horse. The ground should be fine if they have the rain forecast, it shouldn't inconvenience him. Jack Hogan said he thought he might have flipped his palete last time so we've put the tongue-tie on, although he's never done anything at home. He seems in good form and schooled well this morning so it's all a work in progress.

Reporting by Maddy Playle

