'Hopefully she's not stopped improving' - can Sumo Sam make it back-to-back Group 2 victories in Park Hill?

The Park Hill Stakes marks the first of three races over the St Leger course and distance at Doncaster’s flagship meeting and might well be the most gruelling given the recent rain, with a slow-motion finish on deep ground possibly on the cards. Determining who will sink and who will swim will be crucial for punters.

Sumo Sam glided when so many others floundered in the heavy-ground Lillie Langtry at Goodwood last time and the soft ground should again suit her. A replication of that performance, when she won by nearly nine lengths from the front under an excellent Tom Marquand ride, will ensure Sumo Sam is a tough nut to crack once more and, based on recent trends, she belongs to the correct age demographic to continue the good work. .

The past three Park Hill scorers have been three-year-olds capitalising on a significant weight-for-age concession, ending a four-year monopoly for the older fillies and mares from 2016 to 2019.

A 3lb penalty for the Lillie Langtry strike brings Sumo Sam’s elders closer to her and unlike at Goodwood, she faces several rivals who will relish conditions. Marquand, so impressive aboard Sumo Sam in the Lillie Langtry, instead rides Golden Lyra for boss William Haggas and the jockey is arguably better versed than anyone to get the favourite beaten.

The lightly raced four-year-old’s two heavy-ground efforts have yielded Racing Post Ratings of 109 and 110, two figures which align with an average Park Hill winner.

The most recent of those came in a slowly run 1m4½f Deauville Group 2 when too much was on her plate from off the pace as she plugged on into fourth. It is also worth noting Golden Lyra's pedigree as a gauge for this extra yardage as her half-brother produced his best efforts in two of the calendar’s renowned marathons, Newmarket’s 2m2f Cesarewitch and the 2m4f Ascot Stakes.

Another with a progressive profile and major claims on the ground is Ching Shih , whose dam ran out a Group 1 winner of Ascot's Champion Fillies & Mares Stakes on heavy.

Ching Shih’s form ties in with Arrest as she chased home the well-backed St Leger contender on good to soft in the Geoffrey Freer last time. She pulled six lengths clear of the third that day and finished the race promisingly. Many worse multiples have been placed than a Doncaster staying race related double concerning that pair.

In contrast, the ground is a big concern for One Evening, who was withdrawn because of a good to soft surface at York in July, although she is the best of two runners for John and Thady Gosden, whose yard has an exceptional record in the race with four of the last eight winners.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

'There’s plenty to like' - Night out to sparkle again on stable debut

The progressive Night Sparkle bids to complete a five-timer on her stable debut for Andrew Balding after being bought privately by Barbara Keller.

Formerly trained in Ireland by Michael O’Callaghan, the four-year-old is more than familiar with British racing having won her last two starts at Newbury and Newmarket.

“It’s her first run for us and we haven’t had her very long at all, ten or 12 days I think," said Balding. "We’re very happy how she’s settled in. She’s eaten well and has done one piece of work which we were happy with."

Night Sparkle runs for Andrew Balding for the first time Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Night Sparkle's winning run began with a success in a Punchestown maiden hurdle in May before she followed up off a mark of 80 on the Flat at Fairyhouse. Balding said; "Her form with her previous trainer was on a upwards trajectory so there’s plenty to like and last time she beat one of ours at Newmarket giving away a lump of weight.

“We might be chucking her in the deep end on our first start for us bust she stays well and handles all type of ground by the looks of it."

What they say

Kate Grimwade, assistant to Roger Varian, trainer of Divine Jewel

She’s a smart filly at this trip and has some very good form this year including when second in a Listed race at Chester last time. We’ve been very happy with her at home but others may enjoy conditions more.

William Haggas, trainer of Golden Lyra and Crack Of Light

Golden Lyra will love the ground and she was only doing her best work at the end in France last time. I’m not sure about Crack Of Light on the ground, and Anthony Oppenheimer [owner-breeder] is not sure that she’ll stay. But I think it’s worth a shot.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of One Evening and Lmay

One Evening has run some good races in defeat this year, most recently when second in the Listed Galtres Stakes at York, and shapes as if she will get this trip although it’s the slowest ground she’s encountered since her debut. Lmay was also not beaten far when fifth in the Galtres and should give another good account.

Oliver Cole, joint-trainer of Sumo Sam

She'll enjoy the ground just as she did at Goodwood last time and it will be interesting to see how she goes. She's improved for going up in trip and hopefully has not stopped improving.

Ryan Moore, rider of Boogie Woogie

She had good form in deep ground earlier in the season, including in Group 1 company, and hopefully you'll see a sharper, better filly than you did at Cork off a break last time. This longer trip is well worth a go, and she has the form to figure prominently if she stays.

Reporting by David Milnes

