'Honey Girl loves soft ground and she'll be in the mix on the pick of her form' - Joseph O'Brien rates his quartet

Aidan O'Brien has won the last two runnings of this Group 2 contest with Order Of Australia and sends Salt Lake City in the hope of an eighth success overall, but it is surely his son Joseph who holds all the aces this time.

He sends out four of the 11 runners in search of his maiden success in the race as a trainer, ten years on from winning it as a jockey aboard Darwin.

Honey Girl and Jumbly would appear the pick of his quartet and they have identical ratings of 105. Jumbly was sent off co-favourite for the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot and touched 11-10 in-running but didn't appear to see out the mile so it is no surprise to see her back over seven furlongs.

Honey Girl will relish these conditions. Both her wins have been over this course and distance when there was soft in the going description. She earned a Racing Post Rating of 112 for her wide-margin success in the Athasi Stakes in May and a repeat of that would make her very hard to beat.

Tarawa was a real eyecatcher behind stablemate Tahiyra in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and the way she travelled through that would suggest seven furlongs won't pose a problem to her. She's a strong traveller with good form on slow ground, so must have major claims. Others who will be at home in the conditions are Power Under Me, Lord Massusus and the outsider Snapraeterea, who has lost his way but could show more on this sort of surface.

What they say

Ado McGuinness, trainer of Real Appeal

He's a good horse on his day and ran very well over this trip last time at Leopardstown, so we're hoping for another good run.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Snapraeterea, Honey Girl, Jumbly and Montesilvano

Jumbly has been in good form since Ascot. She didn't get the mile there. She wouldn't want too much rain but hopefully conditions will be okay for her and she can go well. Honey Girl loves soft ground and she'll be in the mix on the pick of her form. The softer the ground the better for Snapraeterea, but he needs to bounce back to form. Montesilvano wouldn't want too much rain and it's his first run after a lay-off too.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Salt Lake City

He's back over seven furlongs and I think he might be happier over this trip. He's been in good form since the Curragh and we thought this might be a nice sort of race for him.

Dermot Weld, trainer of Tarawa

She's in good form and has been running consistently well all season. I know there is rain coming but I would be worried for her if an extreme amount arrived.

