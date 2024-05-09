Historic Chester Cup reaches 200 years and it looks as competitive as ever
As the town crier at Wednesday’s ceremonial draw made abundantly clear, the Chester Cup is a race worth shouting about from the rooftops.
The oldest horserace still in existence might be Yorkshire's Kiplingcotes Derby, first run in 1519, and the Carlisle Bell was inaugurated in 1599, but Chester is the oldest active racecourse in Britain with racing first recorded in 1539.
On Friday, the course with a richer history than any other celebrates a landmark anniversary of its oldest race as the Chester Cup turns 200 years old.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 9 May 2024inPreviews
Last updated 18:19, 9 May 2024
- 5.50 Cork: Earls bids for back-to-back victories for Gavin Cromwell in lucrative Mallow Handicap
- 2.35 Chester: 'He likes it round here' - key quotes and analysis for competitive handicap
- 1.30 Chester: 'He's got a great draw and is in top form' - quotes and analysis on Friday's opener
- 3.05 Chester: can Passenger take another step forward or will proven Group 2 performer Israr make his class count?
- 3.40 Chester: 'We made a conscious decision to wait for this and plenty of horses have run well from his draw' - key Chester Cup quotes
- 5.50 Cork: Earls bids for back-to-back victories for Gavin Cromwell in lucrative Mallow Handicap
- 2.35 Chester: 'He likes it round here' - key quotes and analysis for competitive handicap
- 1.30 Chester: 'He's got a great draw and is in top form' - quotes and analysis on Friday's opener
- 3.05 Chester: can Passenger take another step forward or will proven Group 2 performer Israr make his class count?
- 3.40 Chester: 'We made a conscious decision to wait for this and plenty of horses have run well from his draw' - key Chester Cup quotes