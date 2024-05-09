Racing Post logo
15:40 Chester
15:40 Chester
Historic Chester Cup reaches 200 years and it looks as competitive as ever

15:40 ChesterDuke Of Westminster Supporting The Chester Cup (Heritage Handicap)
Flat Turf, Handicap
Going:Good
Runners:17
Class:2
Distance:2m 2½f
ITV4

As the town crier at Wednesday’s ceremonial draw made abundantly clear, the Chester Cup is a race worth shouting about from the rooftops.

The oldest horserace still in existence might be Yorkshire's Kiplingcotes Derby, first run in 1519, and the Carlisle Bell was inaugurated in 1599, but Chester is the oldest active racecourse in Britain with racing first recorded in 1539.

On Friday, the course with a richer history than any other celebrates a landmark anniversary of its oldest race as the Chester Cup turns 200 years old.

author image
Andrew DietzReporter

Published on 9 May 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:19, 9 May 2024

