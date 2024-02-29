'His mark looks attractive' - analysis and key quotes for valuable finals day trial

It is not your average Lingfield meeting on a Friday as a whopping £285,000 is on offer for one of the strongest all-weather cards of the year.

Familiar names and competitive handicaps are the order of the day and nowhere is that more true than in the sprint trial for All-Weather Championships Finals Day at Newcastle on Good Friday.

The likes of Flaming Rib, Rohaan and Mums Tipple are more often seen competing in the main sprints on turf, but the trio make their first starts of the year at Lingfield in this £45,000 contest.

They feature at the head of the handicap and while Rohaan and Mums Tipple have plenty of experience on the all-weather, topweight Flaming Rib makes his debut on the surface having been gelded since his last run in August.

Around this time last year Flaming Rib won in Qatar under Oisin Murphy before going on to run in the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan, so this is a marked drop in grade to what he has become accustomed to.

Trainer Hugo Palmer said: "We're disappointed not to go to Qatar with him as he wasn't invited. He loves a turning track and goes well fresh. Although he's drawn a bit wide [in ten], he's performed higher than his mark of 106 before and goes there in good shape."

Rohaan started his remarkable rise on the all-weather and his trainer David Evans said: "How he'll act round Lingfield after all this time I don't know, but he's in good order and ready to go."

Nothing comes close to matching the experience gained by ten-year-old Summerghand, who won the All-Weather Sprint Championships at this track in 2021.

Trainer David O'Meara said: "He likes Lingfield and he could be competitive back in a handicap with a few more runners than last time when it was a muddling affair."

At the other end of the scale there are a few runners who are young and improving, with Batal Dubai chief among those.

The Harry Charlton-trained four-year-old has been on the go on the all-weather since the end of August and produced a career-best when second to Fivethousandtoone at Kempton 16 days ago.

Tom Palin, racing manager for Batal Dubai's owners Middleham Park Racing, said: "He loves the all-weather and has got a good draw [stall three]. His run-style probably suits a track like Newcastle better, but he continues to be in very good form and Harry has been extremely happy with how he's been leading into this. It's been the plan for him as it's a very valuable race and fits in well on the way to all-weather finals day."

Middleham Park are also building up to finals day with their other runner, Silky Wilkie.

Palin said: "He should be going forward here. He may have struggled a little bit in those Pattern races last year, but the handicapper has dropped him down to 99, which is a mark that's starting to look quite attractive.

"Whether he gets the job done in this competitive company I don't know, but he's beginning to look appealing off that type of mark."

What they say

Roger Teal, trainer of Chipstead

He was too keen last time at Kempton and basically cooked his own goose. He was drawn badly when he ran over five at Lingfield in January, but he finished very strongly. The sharp six furlongs at Lingfield should be right up his street.

Chris Dixon, member of The Horse Watchers, owners of Baldomero

He's quite often the bridesmaid but I don't feel he does anything wrong and his consistency is probably his downfall. We've switched his headgear to a full set of blinkers and I'm fairly sure he will run his race and be in the mix again.

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.