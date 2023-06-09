'His handicap mark is on the right side - we'll try to dominate from the front' - analysis and quotes for sprint handicap

Mr Wagyu, one of three course-and-distance winners in a 14-runner field, dropped a strong hint his turn was near when third at Epsom last Saturday.

He fared best of those who raced close to the pace, and pulled three and a quarter lengths clear of the fourth, Haymaker.

Mr Wagyu finished an excellent fifth off a mark of 104 in the Ayr Gold Cup last September, and is rated 8lb lower this time.

His last win at the Curragh was achieved off a 4lb higher rating so, from a handicapping perspective, he looks fairly treated despite having to give weight all round.

Seven of his 15 wins have been on ground officially described as good to firm.

While everything looks spot on for Mr Wagyu, the early favourite All The King’s Men has questions to answer in terms of the trip.

The five-year-old has been campaigned at 7f and 1m½f since joining George Boughey and has been notably strong at the end of all those races.

He drops to 6f on the back of a third to Austrian Theory at Epsom in first-time blinkers, and is 10lb higher than when successful on his debut for the yard at Lingfield in January.

Ryan Moore, who rode All The King’s Men that day, bids to maintain his 100 per cent record on the gelding.

Lethal Nymph, winner of back-to-back 6f Ascot handicaps off marks of 86 and 89 last September, may have needed the run on his Windsor reappearance last month.

He has been dropped 1lb for that sixth of nine behind Haymaker, but is still 6lb higher than for that second Ascot success.

Silver Samurai, sixth behind Lethal Nymph at Ascot, is now 13lb better off with Clive Cox’s sprinter, and has good prospects of turning the tables in first-time cheekpieces.

Things haven’t panned out for Marco Botti’s sprinter so far this term, and the return to Haydock – where he won last May – is a definite plus.

What they say

John Quinn, trainer of Mr Wagyu

I was very happy with his Epsom run last Saturday – he ran really well. He is fairly handicapped nowadays, but is a bit older. I am hoping for another big run.

Marco Botti, trainer of Silver Samurai

He is in good form. Things haven’t gone his way so far this year. At Newmarket the ground was too soft, and he didn’t quite handle it. At York he was drawn on the ‘wrong’ side – the race happened on the other side to where he was. He gets his conditions at Haydock, and has come down a few pounds in the handicap. Hopefully the cheekpieces will keep him focused.

Clive Cox, trainer of Lethal Nymph

He didn’t enjoy much room on his reappearance at Windsor last month, but has given a good feel in his work since. It’s a nice prize to go for.

Steve Brown, assistant to Julie Camacho, trainer of Raatea

We were very pleased with his reappearance at Newmarket last month. Jason [Hart] felt he would benefit from a set of cheekpieces, so we’re putting them on. He goes to Haydock in good form, and has an interesting profile for the race.

Robert Cowell, trainer of Emperor Spirit

He won well under Jamie Spencer on the all-weather, and I still think his handicap mark is on the right side of where I want him. He had no luck at Thirsk and didn’t appear to enjoy the undulations there. He should be much happier on Haydock’s flat track, and we’ll try to dominate from the front.

