'His chase record is worth noting' - can Harry Cobden improve his 28 per cent strike-rate at Taunton on Thursday?

Paul Nicholls' stable jockey Harry Cobden has enjoyed plenty of success at Taunton in the past five years, both for the champion trainer and other yards. He has a 28 per cent strike-rate (38-137) in that period and has five more chances on Thursday's card. Here we assess each of his mounts . . .

Race: 12.55 Taunton, 2m½f novice hurdle (Div I)

The four-year-old has improved with each start on Racing Post Ratings since joining the Nicholls yard from Richard Hughes just over a year ago. Although he was a well-beaten second at Wincanton and Newbury, he is stepping back in class here and should go close.

Spotlight comment: Could do with settling better but this fair Flat performer has chased home smart prospects in his two runs over hurdles and this task might be a tad easier; strong claims if handling this softer ground

Beny Nahar Road 12:55 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Race: 1.30 Taunton, 2m½f novice hurdle (Div II)

The daughter of Walk In The Park was a well-beaten fifth at Cheltenham when lacking pace, but she will have gained a huge amount of experience from that run and she already has a Listed success to her name. The trip and conditions should be suitable as she goes hurdling for the first time.

Spotlight comment: Led close home to win Listed Sandown bumper on heavy ground in March and made satisfactory reappearance when fifth in that grade at Cheltenham (soft) last month; ought to have a good future over jumps; respected

Larchmont Lass 13:30 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Race: 2.40 Taunton, 2m3f handicap hurdle

The five-year-old gelding made a strong return when fourth of eight at Newton Abbot in October, but was unable to improve when fifth at Sandown last month. He has had a bit of time off since that run and has a course-and-distance success on soft ground. He should run well.

Spotlight comment: Ex-French; went missing for nearly 600 days after comfortably making all in a C&D novice in March 2022 (soft); his comeback run at Newton Abbot was encouraging and Sandown next time perhaps came too soon; has had a longer break prior to this and certainly not exposed just yet

Individualiste 14:40 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Race: 3.15 Taunton, 2m2f handicap chase

The nine-year-old was a rapid improver for trainer Mel Rowley in 2022 and early 2023 before falling at Uttoxeter in May. He finished down the field at Newbury on his return last month, but it's been five weeks since then and his chase record of 2-5 is worth noting. He should enjoy the drop in trip.

Spotlight comment: Won at Huntingdon (2m4f, good to soft) in January on second chase start and followed up at Worcester (2m, good) in May; making headway when falling three out at Uttoxeter (2m4f, good) in May but well beaten at Newbury last month back from a break

Raffle Ticket 15:15 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Mel Rowley

Race: 3.50 Taunton, 3m handicap hurdle

Cobden's final ride of the afternoon is on the Kayley Woollacott-trained Gyllen, who ran out an impressive 13-length winner at the track on his latest outing. The eight-year-old, a Group 2 winner on the Flat in France, made significant progress from his first to his second run for the yard and should post another bold effort.

Spotlight comment: Made just a fairly encouraging seasonal/stable debut in October but displayed big jolt of improvement to win easily by 13l here (2m3f, good) a fortnight ago; hiked up 13lb for that and has stamina to prove over new trip today but ought to handle the slower ground and commands respect

Gyllen 15:50 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Kayley Woollacott

