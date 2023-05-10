'His chances will improve the more rain there is' - can Hamish claim back-to-back Ormondes?

The Ormonde Stakes is a unique prize in the Pattern with an official distance of 1m5½f meaning it falls somewhere between a staying race and a middle-distance contest.

While Chester is one of the sharpest circuits in Britain and places an emphasis on speed and track position, forecast showers and the prospect of a tussle for the early lead will increase the need to stay.

When the surface is slow the Ormonde is usually dominated by sloggers. The three soft-ground runnings this decade were landed by proven two-milers Brown Panther (2014), Clever Cookie (2015) and Morando (2019).

Bettors will naturally gravitate towards Hamish in this season’s running and for good reason. Hamish won this in 2022, is trained by punters’ pal William Haggas and is demonstrably a strong stayer. Few horses manage to finish within three-quarters of a length of Kyprios, and Hamish ran last season's dominant stayer agonisingly close in the Irish St Leger at the Curragh.

First time out is typically an excellent time to catch Hamish as well. Since September 2021, he has form figures of 112 following breaks of 129 days or more and recorded Racing Post Ratings of 115, 116 and 121 in the process. Only Kyprios could dent that excellent record fresh and those RPRs compare favourably with winning standards in the Ormonde.

However, stall seven could be problematic for this seven-year-old. An even bigger issue could be whether his best days are behind him as the oldest in the field against a number of unexposed rivals.

Chester is nirvana for front-runners and the low-drawn horses will each have their eye on bagging the early lead. Changingoftheguard (stall four) and Lone Eagle (five) boast top-class front-running form, while improving sorts Israr (one) and Old Harrovian (three) could also vie to make it.

Changingoftheguard is the only runner with winning form at Chester aside from Hamish and produced his standout display in last season’s Vase when dominating New London from the front on soft going.

The son of Galileo’s future entries could hardly be more varied, with four possible engagements over intermediate trips sandwiched between the Curragh’s 1m2½f Tattersalls Gold Cup and Ascot’s 2m4f Gold Cup. If Changingoftheguard can grab the rail under Ryan Moore, he will take plenty of catching.

It is intriguing that Andrew Balding is willing to jeopardise an enticing handicap mark of 94 for Old Harrovian, who retains an entry in a lesser race at Ascot on Saturday and looked a top prospect when bolting up by ten lengths at Wolverhampton in April.

The forgotten Lone Eagle, who almost made every yard in the Irish Derby when reeled in late by Hurricane Lane two seasons ago, is also worthy of consideration. Dipping his toe into the water for staying races could prompt a career resurgence on his second start for Ralph Beckett.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Hamish out to make history

Hamish attempts to become the first horse since St Expedit in 2002 to win back-to-back runnings of the Ormonde, although he must carry the same 3lb penalty as he did 12 months ago when defeating Thunderous.

The seven-year-old, who is regularly ridden at home by trainer William Haggas’s wife Maureen, has enjoyed a trouble-free build-up to his return trip to Chester, which last year was a precursor to a productive autumn.

He achieved a career best when coming second to the mighty Kyprios in the Group 1 Irish St Leger on his next start, and he then won the Group 3 Cumberland Lodge Stakes at Ascot before narrowly failing to follow up when losing out only to Max Vega, who is among the opposition again here, in similar company at Newbury.

Maureen Haggas said: “Hamish is fine. He won the race last year but hasn’t got a great draw in this time around. He’ll improve from the race, but his chances will improve the more rain there is.”

On alternative targets, she added: “It was either this or the Yorkshire Cup next week, but we couldn’t guarantee that it was going to be soft at York so we’ve opted to go back to Chester. I know it’s a long time since a horse has won it twice, but hopefully he can run a nice race to set him up for the season.”

What they say

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Max Vega and Lone Eagle

It’s a competitive race as it always is but I expect both of them to be suited by the track and the ground. They should give a good account.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Changingoftheguard

He's been off for a good while, but we've been happy with what he's doing at home. He will probably come on for the run, but he's in good form.

John Gosden, joint-trainer of Israr

We’ve tried to get his season going before now, so he’s ready to start off. He’s in a stakes race rather than a handicap and should give a good account, although he should come on for his first start of the year.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Old Harrovian

He’s a nice horse and has some experience of going around tight bends on the all-weather, but he’s going up considerably in grade. He deserves to take his chance.

Andy Slattery, trainer of Sunchart

He probably needed the run at Navan a little bit, so he should come on for it. It looks like a hot race and he might run well and still only finish sixth. Any rain that falls will help him and we're looking forward to the day out and seeing how he gets on. He's usually pretty consistent and he'll run his race.

Reporting by David Milnes

