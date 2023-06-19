Highfield Princess ready for 'tough' King's Stand test against fierce global challenge

Nature Strip provided more evidence that Australia is a global racing force when running away with the King’s Stand in 2022 and this year Coolangatta and Cannonball bid to emulate him, although the pair are at an immediate disadvantage before the gates open.

A nuance of the international weight-for-age scale means Cannonball will carry the same weight as eight-year-old Nature Strip did last year, while the filly Coolangatta meets six-year-old Highfield Princess on the same terms and concedes 6lb to Dramatised.

The pair are theoretically three-and-a-half-year-olds given their foaling dates and there is a chance Coolangatta, whose Racing Post Ratings suggest she is the superior sprinter of the two, could be inconvenienced by her draw on a wing in stall two. Far side is often not the place to be on the straight course at Ascot.

However, the presence of the other international runner, the Wesley Ward-trained Twilight Gleaming, in stall one will likely ensure plenty of the early action unfolds on the far side. Whether Twilight Gleaming keeps up the gallop over the stiff five furlongs is another matter, given the well eventually ran dry when she attempted to make all in the Queen Mary two seasons ago.

Highfield Princess claims victory in the Nunthorpe at York Credit: John Grossick

Bang in the middle of the 19-runner field in stall ten is prominent racer Highfield Princess, who towers over these rivals on form. This remarkably versatile mare proved her suitability for all tests across the sprinting spectrum in a sparkling 2022 campaign. Her dream season encompassed Group 1 strikes in the Maurice de Gheest, Nunthorpe and Flying Five on ground ranging from soft to good to firm and trips between five and six and a half furlongs.

Early clues from the current campaign also give hope Highfield Princess may be even better as a six-year-old. Her narrow Duke of York Stakes second over 6f under a 5lb penalty matched her Flying Five performance on RPRs and gave the impression a return to the minimum distance will prompt a superior effort, combined with natural improvement from first to second run back.

In terms of horses flying under the radar with the scope to progress, Manaccan would typically fit the bill, although the Dettori factor is forcing his price down to shorter than it should be.

A couple who have not been touted in the same manner are Twilight Calls and Mitbaahy, two of eight runners who prepared for this in the Temple Stakes at Haydock won by Dramatised. While Temple ninth Twilight Calls has struggled in both outings this campaign, his clear second to Nature Strip in the previous King’s Stand is noteworthy form.

Unexposed four-year-old Mitbaahy could manage only fifth at Haydock, but the first four home were drawn in stalls ten, 13, 14 and 11. It paid to be stands' side and Mitbaahy mounted his challenge on the far side in stall three.

It is beyond dispute that Highfield Princess is the real deal, but if the various pacesetters overexert themselves in the first four furlongs, Mitbaahy might be best placed to pick up the pieces in the style of Oxted two seasons ago when the pace collapsed.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

'It's going to be tough but we're looking forward to it'

It is a measure of how much she progressed last season that, in a field containing so much talent from two of racing's sprinting powerhouse nations, Highfield Princess is still clear at the top on ratings.

And trainer John Quinn has been pleased with what he's seen since the three-time Group 1 winner chased home Azure Blue on her seasonal debut over six furlongs.

John Quinn: "It’s going to be tough but we’re looking forward to it"

"We’ve been happy with her since York, she’ll strip fitter tomorrow and we’re happy the way she’s trained," said Quinn. "It’s wonderful to have her and you hope that, when you get a good one, another Group 1 can come along. It’s great for any yard and we were delighted when John Fairley decided to keep her in training this year. It was vindicated when she ran so well at York. Let’s hope she’ll run well, I’m sure she will."

Quinn summed up the appeal of this King's Stand neatly, adding: "There are 19 sprinters from all over the world and it’s a great race with some very good, improving young horses. It’s going to be tough but we’re looking forward to it."

'Hopefully Coolangatta can deliver'

Coolangatta bids to become the latest Australian sprint sensation to use the Lightning Stakes as a springboard to success in this race. Joint-trainer Ciaron Maher has been pleased with what he's seen of the speedball daughter of Written Tycoon at Charlie Hills's Lambourn base and on Monday he gave an interesting variation on may trainers' thoughts about ground conditions in the wake of Ascot missing the forecast thunderstorms over the weekend.

Australian sprinter Coolangatta with joint-trainer Ciaron Maher Credit: Edward Whitaker

"We had a look at the track this morning and there’s a fair bit of give in it," said Maher. "I think she’s better on top of the ground, but it looks in good order. The horse is in good order too. She hasn’t missed a beat since arriving and I’m very happy with her.

"The American horse [Twilight Gleaming] is drawn near us, and she’ll have a lot of speed, so that’s not too bad. James [McDonald] knows her well, which is a big plus also. Coolangatta normally races pretty forward, and we’ll look to do that again. There’s been some very good horses come over here and she’s on that trajectory, so hopefully she can deliver."

What they say

James Harron, lead owner of Cannonball

Peter [Snowden, joint-trainer] has been really happy with him and he’s tightened up nicely from the gallop [last Wednesday]. All the key things we look for have been positive and he’s in really good nick. His coat’s excellent and he seems in a really good frame of mind. Peter said that he needed the gallop. It was a good pipe-opener which just topped him off nicely. We’re putting our faith in that he’s really progressive.

Roger Teal, trainer of Chipstead

We were probably aiming at the Wokingham but when we added everything up his best trip is probably a stiff five and if the weather does change midweek, six might need quite a lot of stamina. It’s a Group 1 but he won very well at York. He’s probably a live outsider but if he runs to his best he could be in the shake-up. He’s a sprinter on the up, Mayson’s progeny seem to improve with age and he clocked a fast time at York. He worked superbly the other day, probably the best he ever has.

Chipstead in winning action at York last month Credit: John Grossick

Charlie Hills, trainer of Equilateral

He's run two really good races on his last two starts, he really likes it at Ascot and has an each-way chance at a nice price.

Stuart Williams, trainer of Existent

He didn’t run a bad race in this last year when it was his first season sprinting. I think in these races you have to know what you’re doing and I think he does now. He went a bit cold after Ascot last year so we gave him a good break and he wasn’t quite ready for the Palace House. He ran a much better race in the Temple and I’m hopeful he can come forward from that as well. This has been the plan since this time last year and, while I know he’s the outsider in the field, I’m very happy with him and I’m sure he’ll run a very good race.

John Ryan, trainer of Manaccan

It’s a big ask, taking on the best. As long as the ground stays as it is he has every chance of mixing it with them. He’s still going up the ladder, has a high cruising speed, quickens, has run three of his best races at Ascot and, touch wood, we’ve got the right man on board.

Roger Varian, trainer of Mitbaahy

He’s a pretty solid horse and we’re maybe coming in slightly under the radar. He ran really well to be fifth in the Temple Stakes. He was drawn low and beat the other horses middle to far side. He was a bit heavy for that run and will strip a bit tighter and a bit sharper at Ascot, where I think the stiff five will really suit him. I don’t know if he can win a King’s Stand but I think he’ll outrun his odds.

Roger Varian believes Mitbaahy may be coming into Ascot a little under the radar Credit: Mark Cranham

Henry Candy, trainer of Twilight Calls

Unlike before Haydock, he seems fine and is very well. I would say he’s probably in the same sort of form as last year, but it’s a much better race this year.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Happy Romance

She had no chance from where she was drawn last time and is in great form. If she gets a bit of luck she'll outrun her odds. Evidence points towards a stiff five furlongs being her optimum trip.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Mooneista

She's come out of her reappearance at Naas in good shape. Ascot has been the plan all along for her and she's going there in really good shape. We're hoping for a good run from her.

Wesley Ward, trainer of Twilight Gleaming

She had a beautiful workout after her win at Keeneland and it’s all systems go. She’s very fast but also very adaptable and she can sit off – she’s been coming from off the pace against her workmate. The King’s Stand is probably the toughest sprint in the world at five furlongs but we’re there and we’ve got Irad [Ortiz] up. He learned a lot from last year’s disappointment and he won’t be making the same mistake. That’s why he’s the top rider in the States right now and why he’s on top of this filly.

Twilight Gleaming, Irad Ortiz and Wesley Ward after winning at the 2021 Breeders' Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Vadream

I was really hoping that some of the 45 millimetres of rain that hit Nottingham racecourse might have been shared out with Ascot but sadly it hasn’t. There’s a bit more forecast for Tuesday although every weather service says something different. She’s in good order and I think a stiff five with cut in the ground is absolutely perfect for her, although it’s looking increasingly unlikely that she’ll get it. Unless they come back from the first two races and say it’s absolutely rattling quick I think she’ll run. Fast ground is of no detriment to her but she’s definitely better with cut.

Karl Burke, trainer of Dramatised and Marshman

Marshman put in a solid effort at Chantilly where he was drawn next to George Boughey’s filly who was messing around and upset him in the stalls. He isn’t the most straightforward and he missed the kick by a couple of lengths, which just about cost him. He’s a good horse for the future and I think his best days are in front of him, whereas Dramatised is probably a little bit more mature. I was happy they missed the storms and she looks very well and is in great shape. She’s a super filly to have and she will be a huge benefit to the owner’s breeding operation later on.

Reporting by Scott Burton and Alex Wiltshire

