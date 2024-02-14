'He's worthy of his place in the race' - Harvard Guy seeking to continue rapid progression for the Hartys

The Grade 3 Surehaul Mercedes-Benz Novice Hurdle has been won by some promising novices in recent years who went on to develop into top-class chasers, the likes of Monalee, Allaho and Don Poli landing the 3m contest before going on to greater things.

This year's race features a likely favourite who hasn't the typical profile of a leading contender for a Graded novice hurdle, given Harvard Guy has earned his shot at this company by reeling off three 2m4f handicaps at Navan in as many months, climbing 33lb in the weights.

Trained by Eddie and Patrick Harty, the JP McManus-owned gelding had a couple of decent runs in maiden hurdles last season, most notably when runner-up to the useful Buddy One at Fairyhouse, but has made inexorable progress this campaign since returning in November, improving with each start which culminated in another lucrative handicap at Navan last month.

The six-year-old had risen 12lb for a course-and-distance success in December but shouldered the weight in admirable fashion, showing plenty of determination to wear down long-time leader Kilbree Warrior by three quarters of a length.

That contest was run at a strong gallop on soft ground and Harvard Guy was going away at the line, so this step up to three miles is unlikely to bother him.

Eddie Harty said: "He's done nothing wrong so far and this is another step up for him, but he's in great form. He hasn't raced over three miles before, and the ground will be very testing, but he's worthy of his place in the race and a go at Graded company."

Gordon Elliott saddles Search For Glory , already a Grade 3 winner after a cosy success at Cork in December when he had the reopposing Sarah Beara in third. He finished fourth behind Loughglynn at Limerick over Christmas in Grade 2 company, but that race turned into a dash for home which wouldn't have suited him, and he appeals as the type who will handle the likely energy-sapping conditions.

He's a proven performer at this level but giving 6lb to an upwardly mobile type like Harvard Guy won't be easy.

Willie Mullins relies on Largy Hill , who took the step up to three miles in his stride when landing a maiden hurdle at Cork last month. That didn't look the strongest race beforehand, but the fourth has won since, while the third has also acquitted himself well. He's open to plenty of improvement on just his third start over hurdles but his two main rivals have achieved more.

The Sam Curling-trained Sarah Beara , who makes up the field, wasn't too far behind Search For Glory at Cork but has plenty on her plate on these terms.

