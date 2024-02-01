'He's well in himself and has no weight on his back' - analysis and quotes for Catterick's Go North Series hurdle qualifier

Today's Offers 8 All offers

This looks a top-heavy race with Sam's Choice getting in off a mark 2lb higher than the 0-120 ceiling and, as a result, only he and Guernesey carry more than 11st. They look to have a class edge over the rest of the field and there won't be much between them in weight.

William Maggs takes 7lb off Sam’s Choice and, with Guernesey's rider Jamie Hamilton not claiming, Sam's Choice has to give Guernesey only 4lb rather than 11lb.

That could prove the difference between victory and defeat, not least because Maggs has an impressive 19 per cent strike-rate in the last five seasons and that is nine per cent higher than Hamilton's. There probably isn't much between them in riding ability, if not experience.

Hamilton does know Guernesey better than Maggs would know Sam's Choice, though. That's because Hamilton has already ridden his mount on three occasions, including to one second.

Guernesey's last three Racing Post Ratings have a regressive look, reading 114, 108 and 104, but his Topspeed figures have gone the other way (31, 48, 85), so maybe he has been running better than it looks. A 1lb drop in the weights might be enough for him if that proves the case.

Harry Reed (27 per cent) and Tristan Davidson (23 per cent) have impressive individual strike-rates at Catterick in recent seasons and they team up with course-and-distance winner Shantou Moon . He is up 5lb for that win here last time, though, and this is a stronger contest.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Going news

Conditions are soft, heavy in places on Thursday afternoon, with Catterick clerk of the course Fiona Needham not expecting any significant going changes before Friday's card.

"We had just a couple of millimetres of rain on Wednesday night but had 37mm on Monday, which was quite a lot to deal with," Needham said on Thursday.

"Luckily, this track drains quite well, and it's looking like a nice day today. It's forecast to be windier tomorrow but the going is unlikely to change much; it will be predominantly soft."

What they say

Rebecca Menzies, trainer of Sam's Choice

We were a little concerned after his run at Wetherby that he might want better ground, but the opportunities have been few and far between. He's back down in grade and on his Irish form he should be very competitive, and we've claimed the 7lb off to give him every chance. The more it dries out the more it'll help him, and while he won with blinkers in Ireland, we've just put cheekpieces on as we're trying to go gently with him.

Jackie Stephen, trainer of Guernesey

He's in grand form and this is definitely more his trip. Jamie [Hamilton] knows him very well and while the ground might be a bit messy, we don't think he'll mind that. We wouldn't want it too tacky, but that's the same for everyone.

Karl Thornton, trainer of Danny The Fence

COMING FROM IRELAND

Susan Corbett, trainer of Champ Royal

He won first time out for us at Hexham but had a wobble in his next two runs before he came back to form when he won at Musselburgh. We're aiming him at the Go North Series final over three miles, so we can qualify him here, and if he puts his best foot forward he should have a chance. It's up a grade and there's lots of competition for him, but Edward Austin is good value for his claim.

Tristan Davidson, trainer of Shantou Moon

He's well in himself and has no weight on his back, but I'm a bit worried about the Irish horse, because you don't quite know what you're racing against. He won on soft last time but I don't know how he'll handle heavier ground, so that's a minor concern, but thankfully this track never gets too bad.

Reporting by Catherine Macrae

