'He's well ahead of the handicapper on some pieces of his form' - expert analysis and trainer quotes

Fences could be on the agenda for Go Dante if he doesn't get his act together over hurdles this season, starting with this 2m handicap.

The seven-year-old was quite highly regarded for a while by trainer Olly Murphy, who ran him in the Grade 1 Challow as a novice (13-length fourth to Stage Star), and he said in his recent Racing Post Stable Tour he had plenty of ability, but hadn't fulfilled expectations, before going on to mention a possible switch in codes.

It's fair to say Go Dante hasn't scaled the heights expected as his only win since his novice days came in March in a six-runner handicap off a mark of just 122 at Wetherby.

He is 4lb higher now and failed to handle a step up in class at Aintree subsequently, but as a strong stayer at the trip he's likely to appreciate the strong gallop almost certain to be set by Totterdown, and given the rain around he should get his ideal soft ground.

Two of these, Yorksea and Havaila , raced on the Flat recently, with the former finishing in front of the latter by four and a half lengths in receipt of 5lb. Yorksea has got to give 15lb now, though, and Havaila was starting to improve over hurdles in the spring. Trainer Milton Harris has booked Harry Cobden, who has a 26 per cent strike-rate for the yard.

Of the others, Branson Missouri was in cracking form last autumn, but might spend this season paying for her wide-margin Worcester win unless she has improved again, while there are a couple who are returning from long layoffs who could be anything.

Hecouldbetheone: now with Chris Gordon and not out of the reckoning Credit: Edward Whitaker

Jockey bookings suggest Believe Jack is the second string (of three) for Murphy, but in-form Chris Gordon has inherited Hecouldbetheone from Gary Moore, and he would certainly not be out of calculations if he is ready to roll first time.

Race analysis by Paul Kealy

Going update

Conditions were described as good to soft on the chase course and soft, good to soft in places on the hurdle track on Wednesday. However, heavy rain was expected overnight (15-20mm) and into Thursday along with high winds due to Storm Ciaran. The first race will be run on the all-weather.

What they say

Olly Murphy, trainer of Go Dante, Made For You and Believe Jack

Go Dante is in good form and we’ve fitted him with a tongue-tie. The more rain that falls, the better and I’d be hopeful he’ll run very well, albeit he’s got a lot of weight. Made For You was disappointing in the second half of last season. Believe Jack has had an awfully long time off the track and anything he does here he will improve on massively.

Gary Moore, trainer of Yorksea

I’m very happy with him. He ran his best race in the Betfair Hurdle on very quick ground when they broke the track record but he also won his novice hurdle in very heavy ground. The fact it’s only two miles and he’s probably a better horse over two and a half, I’d like to think he’s got every chance, but he’s got his fair share of weight.

Milton Harris, trainer of Havaila

I hope he’s just been backward in coming to himself. He’s a big horse and probably wasn’t strong enough last year. Sam Twiston-Davies rode him at Ascot and nothing went right for him, but he still ran a very good third behind Blueking D’Oroux who is now rated 138. He’s in very good form and he’s had a pipe-opener on the Flat. He’s slightly frustrating but is well ahead of the handicapper on some pieces of his form.

Reporting by Scott Burton

